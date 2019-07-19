Fly Me to the Moon (Maybe): Saturday marks 50 years since astronauts aboard the Apollo 11 lander became the first humans on the moon. The Trump administration says it wants to return to the lunar surface in five years—but NASA does not have the money to make that happen.

Practicing vs. Preaching: This week, the State Department convened its largest-ever gathering dedicated to human rights. But the event was “haunted,” Emma Green writes, “by the same contradictions that have always defined America, a nation perpetually falling short of its aspiration to be a shining city on a hill.”

— Elaine Godfrey

Snapshot

(Gabriella N. Baez / Reuters)

Demonstrators chant, sing, and wave Puerto Rican flags during the sixth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Ideas From The Atlantic

The First Month of Trump’s Campaign Has Been a Doozy (David A. Graham)

“If the past month has shown anything, it’s that Trump, instead of campaigning on his administration’s signature accomplishments—cutting regulation, appointing conservative judges, presiding over steady economic growth—seems intent on reprising his 2016 run, a campaign largely built on fear, resentment, and division.” → Read on

The Squad and the Speaker (Norm Ornstein)

“For now, the tensions between the squad and the leaders has been submerged, as Democrats, starting with the speaker, have come to their defense and closed ranks to condemn Trump’s racist and ignorant remarks. But the tensions over tactics, strategies, and outcomes are still there, and will inevitably reemerge.” → Read on

By Republican Standards, Almost Nothing Is Racist (Peter Beinart)

“When Democrats are accused of prejudice against Jews, Republicans can find it easy to discern ugly coded language. But when Trump and others in his party are accused of hostility to black people, Muslims, and Latinos, prominent conservatives set the standard for what constitutes bigotry so high that it’s almost impossible to meet.” → Read on

What Else We’re Reading

