There was no announcement of new sanctions, though the administration was already planning as of last week to sanction Zarif, and may do so within days.

The breach is a minor one in practical terms; it does not seriously shorten how much time Iran would need to race to a nuclear weapon, which some estimates put at up to a year. Iran has in the past exceeded the deal’s limits on certain centrifuges and on heavy-water stockpiles, but has generally corrected these breaches quickly, sometimes after getting caught, Albright said. Monday is the first time Iran came forward to proudly and publicly announce a violation, though even then Zarif said the step was reversible and conditional on the Europeans fulfilling their commitments under the deal, and he denied that Iran was violating the agreement.

What the breach does do, however, is stick a finger in the eye of Europe, whose diplomats spent weeks scrambling to set up a mechanism to trade with Iran despite U.S. sanctions, to give Tehran some of the deal’s promised benefits. They finally got it up and running last week, only to have Zarif say it wasn’t enough.

Administration officials had previously said that Iranian threats to surpass the stockpile limit represented an attempt to “blackmail” the Europeans into concessions. But Iran is taking a gamble that it can step over certain lines and that European powers, desperate to preserve the deal, will keep backing down or offering concessions.

“Iran’s very carefully creating a situation where it’s incrementally changing things,” Albright said. “But the tipping point from Europe is hard to predict, because clearly they don’t want to snap back sanctions. They fear the unknown much more than the United States does.”

Iran’s leaders may be correct in the short term. British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt wrote on Twitter that he was “deeply worried” by Iran’s announcement but that the U.K. “remains committed to making the deal work & using all diplomatic tools to deescalate regional tensions.” President Emmanuel Macron of France—which is a party to the deal along with Germany, the U.K., Russia, and China—told reporters over the weekend that a stockpile limit breach would not automatically trigger sanctions. The deal has a dispute-resolution mechanism that can take more than a month to reach a determination of non-compliance with the deal and result in more sanctions from the Europeans. In the meantime, though, Iran’s economy is suffering acutely from a unilateral U.S. campaign of sanctions, including an effort to choke off the country’s oil exports entirely.

The risk for Iran is that there may come a point when European powers lose patience. Iran has attempted to divide the United States and its European allies, all of whom have opposed Trump’s withdrawal from the deal. Yet with repeated provocations, Iran may ultimately drive the Europeans to join Washington’s pressure campaign—thus effectively killing the agreement permanently.