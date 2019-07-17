The Noblest Profession: Teachers across the country are suing the federal government for failing to make good on their loan-forgiveness promises. Teachers have never been particularly well paid, but the new legal complaint implies that choosing teaching as a profession can be financially calamitous.

‘Today Is Our Independence Day’: Conservatives gathered in Washington today to declare war on the establishment and establish a new intellectual movement on the right. “It might have been the first-ever nationalist revolt launched from a Ritz-Carlton ballroom,” writes Emma Green, reporting from the two-day event.

Reviving the American Dream: Raj Chetty is widely considered to be one of the most influential economists of his generation, whose work has done much to complicate assumptions about social mobility. But now Chetty wants to do more than change our understanding of America, writes Gareth Cook. He wants to change the country itself.

Snapshot

Ideas From The Atlantic

The One Color the White House Sees Clearly (David A. Graham)

“The claim of color-blindness is politically useful, because it provides deniability to a range of policies that have obvious racial effects. When the administration tries to break the law to place a citizenship question on the census, that’s not about trying to intimidate Latinos—it’s just politics.” → Read on.

The Republican Party Needs Millennials to Survive (Kori Schake)

“Young Americans’ rejection of the Republican Party is not merely a short-term issue, perhaps even satisfying to conservatives who declined to vote or work for candidate and then President Donald Trump, because it will have longer-term effects.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

‣ New York businesswoman and Jamaican immigrant Scherie Murray launches campaign to unseat Ocasio-Cortez (William Cummings, USA Today)

‣ Planned Parenthood has ousted its president, Leana Wen, amid a dispute over the organization’s direction (Ema O’Connor and Ruby Cramer, BuzzFeed News)

‣ Why Democrats’ oversight machine is moving so slowly against Trump (Andrew Desiderio and Kyle Cheney, POLITICO)

