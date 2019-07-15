Democracy vs. Authoritarianism: The 2020 Democrats have found their battle cry against Trump, writes Uri Friedman: “The defining struggle of our time is between the forces of democracy and authoritarianism, they say, and the leader of the land of the free has strayed into enemy territory.”

A Big Sleeper Issue: One might think a problem that affects so many people across the country—the lack of affordable long-term personal care for older people—would become a major political issue. So far, though, it hasn’t.

In The Atlantic’s August cover story, the contributing editor Barbara Bradley Hagerty explores new research about sexual predators and why police are often unable to locate crucial evidence.

“This is the question that haunts every advocate, researcher, and enlightened detective or prosecutor I spoke with: How many rapes could have been prevented if the police had believed the first victim, launched a thorough investigation, and caught the rapist? How many women would have been spared a brutal assault?” → Read the rest

Trump Tells America What Kind of Nationalist He Is (Adam Serwer)

“If these women could all trace their family lines back to 1776, it would not make them more American than Trump, a descendant of German immigrants whose ancestors arrived relatively recently, because he is white and they are not.” → Read on

Trump Is Baiting Democrats (David Frum)

“Trump is determined to make it impossible for Democrats to act on Pelosi’s knowledge—to break the discipline Pelosi has imposed on her party and to empower the Democrats who want to win Twitter today, rather than win the White House in 2020.” → Read on

Joe Biden Stops Playing It Safe (Peter Beinart)

“For the first time, he looked like a candidate willing to make a direct and substantive case that his centrist instincts are preferable to the party’s recent leftward tilt.” → Read on

‣ Their family bought land one generation after slavery. The Reels brothers spent eight years in jail for refusing to leave it. (Lizzie Presser, ProPublica)

‣ Huge turnout is expected in 2020. So which party would benefit? (Nate Cohn, The New York Times) (🔒 Paywall)

