Kirsten Gillibrand knew her moment had arrived. The CNN moderators of tonight’s Democratic presidential debate had asked a question about fining companies that don’t fix pay inequities among men and women. When it was her turn to answer, the New York senator turned to former Vice President Joe Biden and effectively accused him of being sexist.
Years ago, Biden opposed a proposed expansion to the child-tax credit. According to Gillibrand, Biden argued that “women working outside the home would ‘create the deterioration of family,’” and that “women who were working outside the home were ‘avoiding responsibility.’” She had always been a working woman, Gillibrand said, and the primary income-earner for her family. She demanded an explanation.
“That was a long time ago,” Biden replied. He said he had voted against the measure because he opposed an expanded credit for high earners, but wants to see a higher child tax credit now. “I support making sure that every single solitary person needing child care get an $8,000 tax credit,” he said, claiming that would allow 700,000 women to reenter the workplace.
Gillibrand didn’t yield. This attack was planned: Days before the debate, she started alluding to an unnamed opponent in the presidential race who opposed women working outside of the home. “Mr. Vice President,” she said, “you didn’t answer my question. What did you mean when you said when a woman works outside the home, it’s resulting in ‘the deterioration of family?’”
Biden hit back. “I wrote the Violence Against Women Act,” he said, citing a number of other legislative efforts he has worked on over the years to promote women’s advancement. Gillibrand had applauded him in the past, he said. “I don’t know what happened, except you’re running for president.”
Biden had a point. Although Gillibrand was trying to intimate that Biden wasn’t a good-faith supporter of women, her own Twitter feed betrayed her: “Thank you VP Biden,” she wrote in October 2016, “for your unwavering commitment to combatting violence against women!” There’s even a selfie.
Thank you @VP Biden for your unwavering commitment to combating violence against women! #ItsOnUs pic.twitter.com/iCvXfTsVIk— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 4, 2016
While this attack might not have been totally airtight, Gillibrand was going after one of Biden’s major perceived weaknesses: His record as a moderate senator, lasting through years during which the public consensus on women’s issues has shifted radically, is not in-step with today’s Democratic voters. Earlier this year, Gillibrand led the attack against Biden’s long-time support for the Hyde amendment, which prohibits federal funding for most abortion procedures. (Under pressure, Biden recently reversed his stance.)
Progressive women voters have been key players in mobilization efforts against President Donald Trump, whom they see as dangerously sexist. Tonight, Gillibrand tried to paint Biden as similarly regressive. This time, her attack didn’t work so well. But this likely won’t be the last time Biden has to defend his record on women’s issues.
