The Democratic candidates were recently asked to describe their first acts in office. Trump has spent some of his recent time in the Oval Office showing off a model of a new Air Force One color scheme, and appeared not to know what kinds of military tanks he has lined up for display on the Fourth of July.

Democrats are wrangling over progressivism and moderate proposals, and how much to tilt toward democratic socialism. The 2020 candidates are frequently grilled on their plans for cutting carbon emissions while Trump regularly confuses climate change for weather patterns.“We need a higher standard in our discourse, and we need a higher standard for the leader of our country,” Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota told me over the phone from Iowa on Tuesday night. She said she’d just received a question about carbon sequestration on marginal farm land, and was pleased with herself that she knew the answer. I asked her what she thought Trump’s response to the same question would be, and she started laughing.

“He has been held to a historically low standard of what a president should be, and I think that’s a reflection on how disconnected the American people feel from their political institutions,” Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado told me by phone Tuesday. “He just rolls over everything that is in his path. Can you imagine what the reaction would have been if Barack Obama had wandered into the DMZ with no plan, no strategy? Every day there’s something like that.”

In Miami, Democrats engaged in a substantive debate about health care and complex issues like private insurance and Medicare for All. Trump keeps promising he’s coming up with his own health care plan, but all he’s managed to do so far is bludgeon Obamacare, nine years into Republicans building an agenda out of a slogan to “repeal and replace” it, of which they’ve done neither. Democrats have been pressured to release their taxes, and battered about what’s revealed in them, like Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont becoming a millionaire or former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke giving close to nothing to charity. Trump still claims he’s under what would have to be one of the most extended audits in American history, and uses that as an excuse not to release his returns.

When I asked Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton on Tuesday if he felt he and the other Democratic candidates are being held to a different standard, he responded “of course” they are. “But we should be,” Moulton told me. “We’re a party of high standards. I don’t know anybody in this party who wants to be held to the same standard as Donald Trump.”

In April, several women accused former Vice President Joe Biden of unwelcome physical contact, and he faced pressure in some quarters not to run for president at all. The writer E. Jean Carroll’s detailed allegation of Trump forcing himself on her in a Manhattan dressing room has been overlooked by the president’s allies, waved away by Senate Democrats, and didn’t make the front page of the New York Times. (Carroll is now the 24th woman to accuse Trump of sexual assault.)