Biden became defensive. “The fact of the matter is, when people cross the border illegally, it is illegal to do it unless they’re seeking asylum,” he said. “People should have to get in line.” Later, when other candidates pushed him to say whether he had encouraged Obama not to pursue deportations, he effectively pleaded the Fifth, saying that his counsel to the former president was private.

These questions about immigration pose a difficult challenge for Democrats as they approach an election cycle in which Trump will likely double down on his opposition to illegal immigration.

During the debate tonight, Trump tweeted about the issue.

The cages for kids were built by the Obama Administration in 2014. He had the policy of child separation. I ended it even as I realized that more families would then come to the Border! @CNN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

This claim is not true: Family separations were rare under Obama, while the Trump administration actively pursued a separation policy. And separations have continued, despite the Trump administration’s claims that it had suspended the program.

Trump, and his Republican allies, have painted Democrats as effectively supporting open borders, with no limits on how many immigrants should be admitted to the country, and no enforcement against those who have entered illegally. These kinds of policies may be popular among progressive activists, but Democratic voters tend to hold more moderate views. Biden’s position—that immigration is generally good, but it should happen legally—has been common among Democrats even in recent years. His progressive opponents, however, are pushing a far more expansive view of how immigrants should be welcomed to America.

This issue will require a tricky balance for whichever Democrat tops the ticket in 2020. The party, including longtime leaders like Biden, is united in its condemnation of Trump’s rhetoric against immigrants and asylum seekers. While that moral stand is clear, the way it should translate into policy is much more complicated.

And the intra-party debate is already ugly. Progressive candidates for president are arguing that any kind of criminal enforcement against illegal immigration is effectively siding with Trump. As former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro said to Biden, “It looks like one of us has learned from the lessons of the past, and one of us hasn’t.”

