As Biden tries to recover after a shaky performance at the first debate, that contrast provides him a clear incentive to stress his differences with the three others. Put another way, while the debates demonstrated vulnerability for Biden overall, they also showed him the most obvious way to regain his footing. His team emerged from the debate eager to sharpen his engagement with Sanders and the other candidates advocating the elimination of private insurance. “We are headed for a health-care conversation in this party,” says one top Biden aide, who requested anonymity to discuss internal campaign calculations. “I think he’ll be talking about it more in the coming days.”

Read: President Trump still wants to repeal Obamacare

The stakes in this choice could be enormous. While the Democrats embraced other controversial positions during the debates—such as decriminalizing unauthorized border crossings and covering undocumented immigrants in any national health-care plan—none of those directly affects nearly as many Americans as the future structure of the health-care system overall.

No issue contributed more to the Democrats’ gains in the 2018 midterm elections than the party’s defense of the Affordable Care Act, particularly its provisions protecting patients with preexisting medical conditions. In exit polls during the 2018 election, nearly three-fifths of voters said they trusted Democrats more than Republicans to protect consumers with preexisting conditions. Those voters backed Democrats in House races by a crushing margin of 89 percent to 4 percent. The polling found that the issue was especially important in helping Democrats regain some ground among white women without a college degree, whose support for President Donald Trump was critical to his victories in the three Rust Belt states that effectively decided the 2016 election: Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Democrats are optimistic that Trump has provided them a comparable opportunity again in 2020 by repeatedly pledging that he will try again to repeal the law if he’s reelected.

But polls have consistently found that most Americans oppose eliminating private health insurance. In a January survey by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, just 37 percent of Americans supported a national Medicare for All plan with a ban in place. In a CNN survey released this week, only 21 percent of all Americans said they preferred a national health-care plan that would eliminate private insurance. Such results have prompted alarm from many Democrats—especially but not exclusively centrists—that running in 2020 on a platform of eliminating private insurance could neutralize the advantage Democrats have achieved on health care by defending the ACA.

“You remember what the pushback was when Barack Obama said, ‘If you like your insurance, you can keep it’? And a couple million people lost their insurance because they had plans that didn’t meet the standards?” Bennet asked this week on the liberal podcast Pod Save America. “Imagine a world where our offer is, ‘If you like your insurance, we’re going to take it away from you.’ We just have got to beat Donald Trump at the end of the day here. And so we have to have an agenda that is going to appeal to the American people.”