Ok, maybe not quite. For one, the flooding is mostly in Miami. For another, the rush of candidates leaving the Democratic race hasn’t actually started yet. But the dark clouds have started to gather.

There’s a severe-weather advisory in Denver, for example, where—according to Politico—top aides to former Governor John Hickenlooper urged him in June to drop out of the presidential contest. A source told Politico that Hickenlooper’s campaign has only 13,000 donors, a tenth of what’s required to qualify for the third primary debate in September, and is nearly out of money, having raised only about $1 million in the last quarter.

Facing the tough facts, Hickenlooper did what the aides recommended: He began preparing to exit gracefully and campaign for U.S. Senate against vulnerable Republican Cory Gardner instead. Kidding! Instead, Hickenlooper cut loose his campaign manager, communications director, finance chief, and digital director, then blasted the old team on MSNBC.

Hickenlooper can hang on a little longer, but the first debate, spread over two nights, has had a usefully clarifying effect on the field. The great hope for the candidates who were polling near the back of the pack was that they’d have a breakout moment on the debate stage that would lift them into the top tier, or at least the second.

That doesn’t seem to have happened. Even Julián Castro, who was widely rated to have had one of the best performances of either night of the debates, remains at 1 percent in a poll by Quinnipiac. That is a bummer for Castro, no doubt, but it could be worse: 14 people in the poll didn't even make it to the 1 percent mark. (That includes several candidates who didn’t qualify for the debate in the first place.) CNN even seemed to mock Representative Eric Swalwell for his showing in their own poll: an asterisk, for nada. Swalwell, who needs all the attention he can get, had no choice but to chuckle along, pointing out that a majority of respondents didn’t watch the debate, and that he barely got a chance to speak during the debate. All true—but how, then, is he going to break out?

Sometimes it’s hard to discern the real effect of debates for some time. The people who pundits pick as winners and losers in the hours immediately afterward aren’t necessarily the ones who vibe with voters, and gaffes are often overblown or underappreciated in the moment.

So what’s interesting about the polls is how closely they track the instant analysis. Senators Kamala Karris and Elizabeth Warren each had great nights—Warren by being the most prominent and skillful debater on stage with a lot of also-rans the first night, and Harris by savaging Joe Biden over school busing. Biden, for his part, had a rotten night, sliding 10 points in CNN’s poll and 8 in Quinnipiac’s.

A HuffPost/YouGov poll specifically on the debates adds some color. Castro, for example, improved his favorability with Democratic voters more than any candidate besides Warren and Harris, but he remains stuck at 1 percent in both CNN and Quinnipiac’s polls. Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker did well too. But Tulsi Gabbard and Marianne Williamson, both of whom elicited a great deal of new search traffic during the debates, both ended up net negative in the HuffPost survey, and are at 1 and 0, respectively, in the two overall polls.

Biden remains the leader in every poll, but the bruising at Biscayne Bay has made it a closer race, and made Harris—who long hovered just below the top tier but hadn’t yet busted out—a leading candidate. The two share that space with Warren and Bernie Sanders. On the bubble is Buttigieg, who seems to have weathered (nationally, at least) a police-violence scandal in South Bend, Indiana, where he is mayor. But Buttigieg has slipped a couple points, slowly but inexorably, over the last month or so.

We—meaning everyone except maybe the candidates themselves—have known all along that most of the people in this race had no chance. With one debate in the books, there’s now some hard evidence for that. Even among the 14 candidates who fail to even rate in the Quinnipiac poll, there is likely to be little attrition before the second debate in Detroit at the end of July. That debate will also be over two nights; Montana Governor Steve Bullock will debut there as well. And why not? Once you’ve qualified, there’s always the hope for a breakout.

In reality, however, the sorting of the real candidates from the duds has begun. If an also-ran campaigned, sat on debate stages, and still never managed to break 1 percent, did they actually also run?

JOE SESTAK

Who is he?

A former vice admiral and two-term member of Congress from Pennsylvania, he twice ran for U.S. Senate.

Is he running?

Yes. He announced on June 23.

Why does he want to run?

Sestak’s announcement focuses on his long career in the military and the importance of American foreign policy. It’s a little evocative of retired General Wesley Clark’s 2004 campaign.

Who wants him to run?

It’s a mystery. Sestak says he delayed a campaign launch while his daughter was treated for cancer, which is praiseworthy, but there wasn’t even a murmur about him running before his announcement. Sestak is best known these days for losing Senate races in 2010 (in the general election) and 2016 (in the Democratic primary).

Can he win the nomination?

No.

What else do we know?

This logo, boy, I dunno.

BILL DE BLASIO

Who is he?

The mayor of New York City.

Is he running?

Yes. He announced on May 16.

Why does he want to run?

De Blasio was the harbinger of the Democratic Party’s leftward shift on economic issues, and they’d be at the center of his campaign, though the movement seems to have left him behind.

Who wants him to run?

That’s precisely the problem. De Blasio’s term as mayor has been a little bumpy, and even his friends and allies have spoken out against a run, publicly and privately.

Can he win the nomination?

No.

What else do we know?

De Blasio is the tallest candidate since Bill Bradley, in 2000. Both men are 6 foot 5.

STEVE BULLOCK

Who is he?

Bullock is the governor of Montana, where he won reelection in 2016 even as Donald Trump won the state.

Is he running?

Yes. Bullock launched his campaign on May 14.

Why does he want to run?

Bullock portrays himself as a candidate who can win in Trump country and get things done across the aisle. He’s also been an outspoken advocate of campaign-finance reform.

Who wants him to run?

Unclear. The Great Plains and Mountain West aren’t traditional bases for national Democrats.

Can he win the nomination?

Probably not—and missing the cut for the first primary debate doesn’t help.

MICHAEL BENNET

Who is he?

The Coloradan was appointed to the Senate in 2009 and has since won reelection twice.

Is he running?

Yes. Bennet announced his campaign on May 2.

Why does he want to run?

Like his fellow Rocky Mountain State Democrat John Hickenlooper, Bennet presents himself as someone with experience in business and management who knows how to work with Republicans.

Who wants him to run?

Probably some of the same people who want Hickenlooper to run. Bennet gained new fans with a viral video of his impassioned rant about Ted Cruz during the January government shutdown.

Can he win?

No.

JOE BIDEN

Who is he?

Don’t play coy. You know the former vice president, senator from Delaware, and recurring Onion character.

Is he running?

Yes. After a long series of hesitations, Biden announced his campaign on April 25.

Why does he want to run?

Biden has wanted to be president since roughly forever, and he thinks he might be the best bet to win back blue-collar voters and defeat President Trump in 2020. (Trump reportedly agrees.) But Biden seems reluctant to end his career with a primary loss, knows he’s old (he’ll turn 78 right after Election Day 2020), and is possibly out of step with the new Democratic Party.

Who wants him to run?

Biden has established a strong lead in the Democratic primary, but his shaky performance in the first debate showed he’s not invincible.

Can he win the nomination?

Yes. Being Barack Obama’s vice president gave Biden a fresh glow, but his past policy stands and his tendency toward handsiness remain a challenge. We’ve also seen him run for president twice before, and not very effectively.

SETH MOULTON

Who is he?

A third-term congressman from Massachusetts, Moulton graduated from Harvard, then served in the Marines in Iraq.

Is he running?

Yes. He announced his campaign on April 22.

Why does he want to run?

In an interview with BuzzFeed, he said he felt the Democratic Party needs younger leaders and, alluding to his military career, “someone … for whom standing up to a bully like Donald Trump isn’t the biggest challenge he or she has ever faced in life.”

Who wants him to run?

That’s not clear. With his sparkling résumé and movie-star looks, Moulton has grabbed a lot of attention, but he doesn’t have an obviously strong constituency, and a rebellion against Nancy Pelosi’s leadership after the 2018 election fizzled.

Can he win?

No.

ERIC SWALWELL

Who is he?

Swalwell, who is 38, is a U.S. representative from California’s Bay Area.

Is he running?

Yes. Swalwell announced his candidacy on April 8 on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Why does he want to run?

Swalwell is running on a gun-control platform. He also says the Democratic Party needs fresh blood. “We can’t count on the same old leaders to solve the same old problems,” he told The Mercury News. “It’s going to take new energy and new ideas and a new confidence to do that.”

Who wants him to run?

Swalwell’s seat on the House Intelligence Committee has made him a prominent Trump persecutor, but it’s still a bit of a mystery.

Can he win the nomination?

No? Let’s go with no.

MIKE GRAVEL

Who is he?

Gravel, 88, represented Alaska for two terms in the Senate, during which he read the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record and fought against the Vietnam War. These days he’s probably better known for his 2008 presidential campaign.

Is he running?

Yes. His campaign launched on April 8.

Why does he want to run?

Gravel is running to bring attention to his pet issues: direct democracy, nuclear nonproliferation, and a noninterventionist foreign policy.

Who wants him to run?

This is where it gets weird. The committee is the brainchild of three students in college and high school who have basically created a Draft Gravel movement. But Gravel decided he liked the idea and went along with it.

Can he win the nomination?

He initially said he didn’t even want to, though his campaign now says he’s running for real. Either way, he won’t win.

What else do we know?

Gravel produced the greatest presidential spot this side of the “Daisy” ad—and then he remade it this cycle.

TIM RYAN

Who is he?

The Ohioan is a member of the House, representing Youngstown and America’s greatest city, Akron.

Is he running?

Yes. Ryan announced his plan to run on The View on April 4.

Why does he want to run?

Ryan is a classic Rust Belt Democrat and friend of labor, and he’s concerned about the fate of manufacturing. He is also an outspoken critic of Democratic leadership, mounting a quixotic challenge to Nancy Pelosi in 2017.

Who wants him to run?

Ryan comes from a part of Ohio that traditionally votes Democratic but swung to Trump, and he’d have supporters there.

Can he win the nomination?

Deeply unlikely. Ryan had a very shaky night at the first debate.

What else do we know?

He’s big on meditation.

KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND

Who is she?

Gillibrand has been a senator from New York since 2009, replacing Hillary Clinton. Before that, she served in the U.S. House.

Is she running?

Yes. She launched her campaign officially on March 17.

Why does she want to run?

Gillibrand has emphasized women’s issues, ranging from sexual harassment in the military and more recent #MeToo stories to equal pay, and her role as a mom is central in her announcement video. Once a fairly conservative Democrat, she has moved left in recent years.

Who wants her to run?

Gillibrand could have fairly broad appeal among mainstream Democratic voters, and she hopes that her time representing upstate New York gives her an advantage with nonurban voters. She has, however, earned the enmity of the Clinton world for her criticisms of Bill.

Can she win the nomination?

Probably not. Her campaign hasn’t managed to gain much traction thus far.

What else do we know?

Just like you, she hated the Game of Thrones finale and is mad online about it.