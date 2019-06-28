Read: The North Korea nuclear talks may hinge on love-letter diplomacy

Sure, Trump’s diplomacy has opened a promising high-level channel of communication between longtime enemies. It also encouraged Kim to suspend the nuclear and long-range-missile tests that brought the United States and North Korea to the brink of war in 2017. But the North Korean leader has recently tested other weapons, in protest of Trump’s decision to walk away from the Vietnam summit, and continued developing less visible aspects of his nuclear-weapons program in the absence of an agreement.

As recently as this month, Trump-administration officials such as National Security Adviser John Bolton and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Robert Ashley Jr. have stated that North Korea hasn’t yet decided to give up its nuclear weapons. Last week, Steve Biegun, Trump’s special representative for North Korea, acknowledged that the two sides still haven’t agreed on a common definition of the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” which Kim committed to work toward during the first summit, in Singapore. “We’ll never get to our destination if we don’t know where we’re going,” Biegun said during a conference at the Atlantic Council. “The progress has not been as much as we would have liked.”

In Seoul, the president will be seeking not just to salvage his top foreign-policy initiative but also to validate his signature approach to getting what he wants from other countries: Apply all forms of pressure short of war, and then signal to the other party that the only way out of the ensuing crisis is doing a deal on his terms.

The method has yielded a wobbly trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, but it has yet to produce a trade pact with China, a democratic transition in Venezuela, or a new and improved nuclear deal with Iran, all of which are crises-in-progress. With North Korea, “tensions are down, but the underlying reasons for tensions—which is nuclear weapons in North Korea—have not been addressed,” Joseph Yun, who served as the North Korea envoy for Barack Obama and Trump from 2016 to 2018, observed this week at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Read: America’s alliance system will face one of its biggest tests yet

Biegun said the Vietnam summit failed because North Korean negotiators had not been “authorized” to discuss denuclearization ahead of the Trump-Kim meeting.

“It was clear in hindsight that these issues are of such a sensitive nature, and held so closely inside the North Korean government", Biegun said, that only Kim was going to be able to negotiate with Trump.

The result was an unproductive summit: Trump dismissed Kim’s small-bore offer to dismantle one major nuclear complex in exchange for the lifting of most international sanctions, and Kim rejected Trump’s proposal to go big and give up all his weapons of mass destruction in return for peace and economic transformation.