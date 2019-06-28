Through the Democratic race’s early stages, ideology has seemed the most important dividing line in the field, with Biden, the moderate, pitted against the more left-wing Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. But at Thursday night’s debate, the most powerful fissure appeared to be generational. Standing beside each other, Biden and Sanders seemed united more by age than they were divided by ideology; each looked a step slow compared to the forceful presentations of the younger, diverse candidates flanking them: Buttigieg next to Biden, Harris beside Sanders.

Buttigieg talked about the value of generational change (though less explicitly than did Representative Eric Swalwell of California from the fringe of the stage), and demonstrated it with a succession of nuanced, confident answers. Harris, more confrontationally, directly challenged Biden: She produced the night’s most memorable moment, suggesting that the former vice president, who has bragged about working with segregationist southern Senators and who opposed busing for school integration in the 1970s, should not lead the Democrats’ kaleidoscopically diverse coalition. Whether or not it immediately moves the polls, Thursday’s debate raised the possibility that the axis of the Democratic race could shift from left versus center to new leadership that reflects the modern party’s diversity versus old leadership that does not.

All of these events unfolded this week as the non-partisan States of Change project released new forecasts on the unrelenting diversification of the electorate. The new projections, released Thursday, estimate that non-college whites, the core of Trump’s base, will decline two percentage points in 2020 as a share of all voters (from 44 percent in 2016 to 42 percent), while minorities, who strongly lean Democratic, will grow by two points (from 26 to 28 percent) and college-educated whites, who are now divided closely between the parties, will remain stable at 30 percent. Through 2036, the project expects those working-class whites to shrink to a little over one-third of all voters, while minorities will rise to match them.

These long-term changes loom over each party’s strategic choices. After Mitt Romney’s defeat in 2012, a post-election GOP “autopsy” recommended the party make greater efforts to court minority voters. Instead, in 2016, Trump won the nomination and the presidency by expanding his support among white voters, in large part by appealing to racial resentments more openly than any major presidential candidate since George Wallace in 1968. He hasn’t deviated from that strategy in office.

Trump’s push to add the citizenship question to the census captures, as precisely as anything he’s done, how much his appeal relies on restoring the racial, gender, and cultural hierarchies of an earlier America.