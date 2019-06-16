In an interview with The Atlantic, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter responded directly to Pompeo’s statement: “I would nevertheless be at least preparing options for a military response.” But he refused to set a red line for the point at which the United States should act militarily.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani recently gave Europe a deadline of July 7 to set new terms of the 2015 nuclear accord or else deal with Tehran not following through on its commitments. As that date approaches, will Iran and its proxies in the Middle East—including Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are ramping up attacks on Saudi targets—give in to American threats and cease their campaign of hostility? Donald Trump says it’s “too soon” for the United States to even consider making a deal with Iran. Yet few other options remain.

—Gabby Deutch

🗓 The Week Ahead in National Security

‣ Monday, June 17: Forty-seven years ago, five men were arrested for breaking into the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in the Watergate building. You know what happened in the following two years.

‣ Tuesday, June 18: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Trump’s trade-policy agenda and the proposed free-trade deal that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. What kind of a negotiator is he? Certainly “no one’s idea of an optimist.”

‣ Wednesday, June 19: Hope Hicks will testify before the House Judiciary Committee as part of a closed-door session.

The United States has now been out of the United Nations Human Rights Council for a full year, officially withdrawing last June due to what then-Ambassador Nikki Haley called its “chronic anti-Israel bias.” Here’s how Haley defended her values-driven foreign policy to Uri Friedman before she stepped down.

‣ Thursday, June 20: The U.S. Border Patrol chief and a top Defense Department official appear at a Homeland Security Committee hearing examining the Defense Department’s deployment to the U.S.-Mexico border. (This is a story of the journey of one Mexican migrant, who learned the perils of crossing the border—legally.)

‣ Friday, June 21: Roger Stone appears in court for a hearing related to the obstruction charges against him.

🚨 threat assessment

The Trumps watch a flyover of an F-35 Lightning II jet at the White House with Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Is Russia a friend or foe?: With Poland’s far-right president, Andrzej Duda, at the White House this week, Trump announced that the United States plans to send an additional 1,000 troops to Poland. The plan is ostensibly to counter a big bad Russia bearing down on territories such as in neighboring Ukraine and Georgia, though it’s not clear what purpose a mere 1,000 troops will serve.