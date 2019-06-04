Trump’s Security Blanket: Last week, President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced a tariff on Mexican goods, surprising even his White House advisers. Just days before, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller publicly said that his report did not totally exonerate the president, and Democrats’s calls for impeachment promptly increased. The episode exemplified Trump’s preferred coping method, Elaina Plott reports: “When Trump feels he has lost control of the narrative, he grasps at two issues: border security and trade.”

The China Problem: Europe and the United States agree that the rise of China will likely be the biggest geopolitical challenge of the 21st century—but they diverge on how to respond. European officials believe that the White House’s zero-sum approach to China is misguided, and refuse to box out the economic giant as the State Department wants. Trump’s trade war has only increased tensions, but even once he’s left office these divides will remain, reports Noah Barkin.

— Madeleine Carlisle and Olivia Paschal

Votes for Women

Congress voted on this day a century ago to pass the Nineteenth Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. It took 14 more months to get two-thirds of the states to ratify the amendment and put it in the Constitution. On the amendment’s centennial, The Atlantic reflects on the fight for suffrage, beginning with the ways in which we sold the movement short in the pages of our own publication.

The ‘Undesirable Militants’ Behind the Nineteenth Amendment (Adrienne LaFrance)

“A century later, Americans are only just beginning to reckon in earnest with the complexities of the suffrage movement’s victory. Many of the white women who are widely remembered as its heroines refused to fight for the black women who risked their lives for the cause. Some of those same white women had fought vocally against the Fifteenth Amendment, which gave black men the right to vote in 1870, saying that white women deserved to vote instead. ” → Read on.

The Epic Political Battle Over the Legacy of the Suffragettes (Emma Green)

“A century after suffrage, the women’s movement is still fighting a battle over inheritance. Progressive feminists widely claim the mantle of suffrage activists, drawing on their imagery and channeling their energy in fights against Trump-era policies. But a range of conservative activists, especially in the anti-abortion movement, also identify with the early women’s movement.” → Read on.

Snapshot

A man lifts up a baby next to the “Trump baby” blimp as people start to gather in Parliament Square in central London to demonstrate against Trump’s state visit. (Matt Dunham / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

A White Man’s Republic, If They Can Keep It (Adam Serwer)

“The census case is not ultimately about administrative procedure; it is, more fundamentally, about whether the Trump administration can use the federal government for the explicit purpose of increasing white political power.” → Read on.