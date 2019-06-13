That answer suggests he hasn’t absorbed basic lessons from the 2016 race: foreign interference in U.S. elections is a grave and continuing threat that must be defeated, and embracing it can bring about a world of hurt. Rather than unequivocally reject any campaign help from a foreign power, Trump signaled it would be welcome so long as he’s the beneficiary. “It’s not an interference, they have information—I think I’d take it,” Trump said. His quest for an edge over a political opponent risks upending the rule of law.

Trump’s reasoning could be two-fold. He may reckon that his campaign needs help and will take it wherever it comes—he’s currently trailing Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden in national polls by an average of nearly nine points. But he may also be implicitly defending Donald Trump Jr., who had, hours before his father’s interview aired, testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower. Scrounging for dirt on an opponent is pretty basic stuff, the president argued. (White House press aides did not respond to a request for comment.)

Whatever his motivations, Trump’s remarks reignited an impeachment debate that had appeared to be cooling somewhat in Congress. Senator Kamala Harris of California, a Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted last night: “China is listening. Russia is listening. North Korea is listening. Let’s speak the truth: This president is a national security threat.” Elizabeth Warren, Harris’s colleague in the Senate and on the campaign trail, tweeted that after getting foreign help in 2016, Trump “said he’d do it all over again.”

“It’s time to impeach Donald Trump,” Warren wrote.

A simple idea underpins the nation’s democratic tradition: Americans elect America’s leaders. But the notion at times seems lost on Trump. His comments to ABC, for one, echoed remarks he made almost three years ago, when he famously called on Russia to help recover 30,000 emails deleted from Clinton’s private server. “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” he told a news conference. Though he later said he was joking, he fooled Russia. That same day, Russians for the first time tried to hack into Clinton’s server, according to Mueller’s investigation.

Read: Trump’s astonishing confession

More recently, Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, was planning a trip to Ukraine, in part, to urge the government to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, son of Joe. Such an investigation could potentially embarrass the former vice president. But given the post-2016 sensitivities, it was a risk to Trump, too; Giuliani canceled the trip last month amid public accusations that he was soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 race.

Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told me last night that Trump is sending an unmistakable message to nations eager to curry favor. “What foreign powers will conclude from this is that if they want to help the Trump campaign, the Trump campaign is open for business just as they were in 2016,” Schiff said. “The president has only increased the risk of further foreign interference in the next election.”