What We’re Following Today

‣ President Donald Trump encouraged NASA to set its sights on more ambitious goals than traveling to the moon: “They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part).”

‣ Job creation slowed dramatically in May, with the U.S. economy adding just 75,000 jobs.

(John Bazemore / AP)

Reverse, Reverse: Earlier this week, Joe Biden set himself apart from other 2020 Democrats by supporting the law prohibiting federal funds from being used for abortion. After being confronted by staffers—as well as the actor Alyssa Milano, a friend of Biden’s team—he changed his tune.

Surprising Advocates: State legislatures across the country are voting to ban capital punishment. Interestingly, many of those legislatures are Republican-controlled: “As conservatives, we know the government’s flawed. We hate the government,” one conservative activist told Madeleine Carlisle. “Why would we give it power over life and death?”

All Eyes on Iowa: Nineteen of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are heading to the Hawkeye state this weekend for a candidate forum in Des Moines and the state party’s Hall of Fame dinner on Sunday. For a primer on who’s running for president—actually, it might be easier to say who’s not running at this point—revisit our cheat sheet.