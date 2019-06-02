Watch for how Trump inserts himself into international politics this week. He could do so by criticizing America’s allies, or he might compliment Theresa May’s political foes and enter the Brexit debate, or something else entirely. When he visits Normandy, the site of the campaign that marked the beginning of the end of the Nazis’ reign in Europe, how will he discuss the transatlantic alliance?

After a recent visit to Omaha Beach, Rachel Donadio’s prognosis is grim: “My trip to Normandy had left me with an unsettling feeling that the postwar world—the world of the Marshall Plan and NATO and international alliances that a lot of us grew up believing were unshakable—is fragile. That it may even be over.”

The Week Ahead in National Security

‣ Monday, June 3: Donald Trump begins his state visit to the U.K. at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II. He will also meet with embattled Prime Minister Theresa May.

‣ Tuesday, June 4: One hundred years ago, Congress voted to ratify the Nineteenth Amendment and give women the right to vote. With more women serving as elected officials, is there a “female” foreign policy?

‣ Wednesday, June 5: On this day in 1967, the Six-Day War began. It ended with a victorious Israel controlling territories including the West Bank and Gaza.

‣ Thursday, June 6: Donald Trump attends a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France.

‣ Friday, June 7: Theresa May steps down as leader of the Conservative Party. As many as 12 people are vying to replace her.

Foreign policy & diplomacy

Grading Trump’s foreign policy: All eyes will be on the transatlantic alliance this week as Trump visits Europe for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Two and a half years into his presidency, has he delivered on his “America first” priorities?

Our reporters gave Trump a foreign-policy report card on some of the key challenges his administration has faced. He’s doing better on some (China and North Korea earned a B+ and a B-, respectively) than others (Iran and NATO each got a C; ISIS was stuck with a near-failing D). Here’s why he earned mostly middling scores.

+ Amid reports this week that North Korea executed its envoy for peace talks with the U.S., Trump faced criticism for his longtime affection for Kim Jong Un. Uri Friedman tries to find the logic behind Trump’s bizarre lovefest with Kim.

Putting peace on standby: Israel descended into political chaos this week after Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government, meaning Israeli voters will return to the polls in September. Israel’s parliament dissolved just as Jared Kushner touched down in Jerusalem to tout the Trump administration’s peace plan, which Shadi Hamid argues will fail because it doesn’t address a key issue: the dignity of the Palestinians.