Read: A boom time for U.S. sanctions

Pompeo recently characterized weeks of Iranian provocations ahead of the drone being shot down—including explosions on energy tankers and missile and rocket attacks in Saudi Arabia and Iraq—as evidence of a successful “maximum pressure” campaign. Officially, that campaign’s aim is to drive the Iranians back to the negotiating table. But administration officials have cited what they see as a side benefit of depriving Iran of the resources it uses to fund terrorism. The past week has demonstrated that, after more than a year under Trump’s sanctions, Iran still has plenty of means to harass the U.S. and its allies.

Will this set of sanctions finally be what gets Iran to give up its hostility to negotiating with the U.S.? Or will it at least make it appreciably harder to stage attacks? Elizabeth Rosenberg, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, told me she doubted that Khamenei was using financial instruments that are exposed to U.S. jurisdiction anyway. Rosenberg, who worked on Iran sanctions during the Obama administration, said the sanctions are more symbolic than practical. “Not only do [the new sanctions] not have a major economic impact on Iran, they’re also kind of a sideshow to the military tensions and escalations and levers available that have been used so far by the United States and Iran,” she said.

Yet it’s a major step to sanction the leader of a country. It “puts the supreme leader in the same position as other untouchable leaders of the past, like Qaddafi of Libya, Assad of Syria, and Maduro of Venezuela,” John Smith, a partner at the law firm Morrison Foerster and the former director of the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, told me. “The U.S. designates a head of state generally at the point of no return, where the U.S. believes there are no communications, negotiations ,or other deliberations needed with that government.”

He noted that this was not what one would expect from an administration still seeking negotiations. Speaking to reporters following the sanctions announcement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said he planned to designate Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later this week.

Iran is by far the biggest target of U.S. sanctions, but the Trump administration has also leaned on economic pressure in pursuit of changes in Venezuela, North Korea, and elsewhere. Previous administrations have relied on the tool as something sharper than diplomacy but gentler than war, but Trump has far stepped up the frequency of their use. Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro has withstood the economic-pressure campaign aimed at forcing him to step down, though Trump has cited sanctions’ success in bringing the North Koreans to negotiate with him over their nuclear program. These negotiations have yet to yield a deal, however.