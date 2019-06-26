Ryan, who is probably best known for his two failed attempts to overthrow Pelosi as the leader of the House Democrats, represents Ohio’s 13th congressional district, which stretches from Youngstown to Akron and where roughly 45,000 people simultaneously voted for both him and for Donald Trump in 2016. Ryan has styled himself as a champion of blue-collar Americans—but is also, notably, a meditation evangelist and a faithful practitioner of hot yoga. He is, as I wrote earlier this year, a man containing multitudes.

But he probably won’t get a chance to reveal those multitudes. Joining Ryan on the debate stage on Wednesday will be nine other presidential wannabes: Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, John Delaney, and Bill de Blasio on stage in Miami. (Ten other candidates will face off on Thursday, including heavyweights Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.)

The debate will last two hours, but realistically, each candidate will have just a couple of minutes to pitch themselves to voters and say something memorable. And with the focus of the debate expected to be on Warren, who is currently polling highest in the group, “the rest of us will be left fighting for scraps,” Michael Zetts, a campaign aide to Ryan, told me.

Ryan’s team has him running through binders of talking points and statistics, and rehearsing concise answers for questions on every conceivable debate topic, from Iran to abortion. But ultimately, Team Ryan thinks it’ll be better to emphasize biography over policy. “It’s more soft things than hard for a guy like him,” Zetts said. Expect the Democrat to talk about his working-class upbringing in Niles, Ohio and his experiences representing Youngstown, a hotbed a voters who switched allegiances from Obama to Trump in 2016. “I want people around the country to really see me as someone who can lead this worker-centered movement taking over the party,” Ryan said. “[I can] really build that coalition of white, black, and brown workers.”

Ryan believes that he doesn’t necessarily need to wow voters, just to leave them with a good impression. “It’s a correct move,” says David Birdsell, Dean of the Baruch College Marxe School of Public and International Affairs and an expert on political debate. And if he does it right, the American people “should recognize the name ‘Tim Ryan’ coming out of the debate,” Birdsell told me.

The debate setup may actually end up working in Ryan’s favor. The fact that he’s appearing on the first night, when the star power will be dimmer, could give Ryan more of a chance to shine, said Alan Schroeder, a professor in the School of Journalism at Northeastern University and the author of Presidential Debates: Risky Business on the Campaign Trail. But Ryan has something else working against him—that he’s positioned near the edge of the stage (second from the left, next to de Blasio). According to Schroeder, debaters farther away from the center typically get less time in front of the cameras.