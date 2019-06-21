Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher (How to Listen)

On Wednesday—for the first time in a decade—Congress held a hearing on reparations for slavery. It was a crystallizing moment for an issue that has gained prominence since Ta-Nehisi Coates’s 2014 Atlantic essay.



Coates and others testified before a House committee on June 19th—Juneteenth—a day the nation celebrates emancipation from slavery. Every year, Atlantic staff writer Vann R. Newkirk II writes a Juneteenth essay. He joins Isaac Dovere to discuss the history of the holiday, the importance of the hearing, and where the fight for reparations stands now.

Listen For:

Why is the end of slavery celebrated on June 19th?

What were the arguments made in the historic congressional hearing on reparations?

Where does the debate go from here — and does it become an issue in the presidential race?

Voices:

Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere)

Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths)