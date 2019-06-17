2020 Check-In: Senator Kirsten Gillibrand isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in the Democratic presidential primary. Usually a vigorous fundraiser, she’s lagging behind the pack in fundraising, she has yet to break 2 percent in the polls, and she reached the donor threshold to participate in the Democratic debates weeks after the self-help guru Marianne Williamson and the Internet sensation Andrew Yang, reports Edward-Isaac Dovere. Her campaign says it’s not worried—but many of her supporters are.

Five years ago, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 vanished into the Indian Ocean, and we still don’t know why. The answer lies with officials in Malaysia, who know more than they’re letting on, William Langewiesche reports in The Atlantic’s July cover story:

In truth, a lot can now be known with certainty about the fate of MH370. First, the disappearance was an intentional act. It is inconceivable that the known flight path, accompanied by radio and electronic silence, was caused by any combination of system failure and human error.

Debunking the Court’s Latest Death-Penalty Obsession (Garrett Epps)

Tyranny of the 70-Somethings (Andrew Ferguson)

An Abandoned Weapon in the Fight Against Hate Speech (James Loeffler)

‣ Elizabeth Warren Is Completely Serious (Emily Bazelon, The New York Times Magazine) (🔒 Paywall)

‣ Where Does Your Plastic Go? A Global Investigation Reveals America’s Dirty Secret (The Guardian)

‣ The Nonwhite Working Class of Youngstown (Henry Grabar, Slate)

‣ Emanuel AME Church Shooting Survivors Form Bonds With Other Traumatized Houses of Worship (Jennifer Berry Hawes, The Post and Courier) (🔒 Paywall)

