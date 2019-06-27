—Madeleine Carlisle, Olivia Paschal, and Shan Wang

🏆NIGHT ONE RECAP AWARDS

‣ Most Valiant Attempt to Put Daylight Between Candidates: All, of course, agreed Americans should have access to health care. Show of hands: Four of the 10 are on record supporting Medicare for All. Others argued for a hybrid, incremental approach.

+ Runner-up: Candidates vied throughout the night to show just how much they support Roe v. Wade. They also “avoided the most controversial and contested aspects of abortion policy, including limits on the procedure at any point in a pregnancy,” reports Emma Green. Even more policy-happy candidates like Elizabeth Warren side-stepped.

‣ The Gabbard-Klobuchar-Warren Award for Most Frustratingly Familiar Dynamic: The women onstage mostly spoke when called on, and the men butted in and spoke over one another—a dynamic, as Adrienne Green points out, that frequently plays out in the modern American workplace.

‣ The Chuck Todd Award for Very Brief Foreign-Policy Round Robin: The greatest geopolitical threat to the U.S.? The moderator Chuck Todd’s question highlighted “deeper divisions within the Democratic Party about the foreign-policy answer to Donald Trump’s blend of isolationism, mercantilism, protectionism, and bluster,” writes Kathy Gilsinan. These were some of the threats candidates called out.

‣ The Jay Inslee Award for Attempting to Have a Debate on Climate Change: Climate change is an issue Democrats somehow still haven’t figured out how to talk about. But Warren, Beto O’Rourke, and “single-issue” candidate Jay Inslee gave it the old college try—even if their talking points didn’t come across very coherently, writes Robinson Meyer.

‣ The Rising Star Award goes to … no one? So what does the Democratic Party stand for? Each candidate focused on his or her favored issues: Julián Castro on immigration, Warren on economic inequality, Tim Ryan on the working class, and so on. “The early debates are about Democrats searching for their new star,” writes Edward-Isaac Dovere.

‣ But the Overperforming Underdog Award goes to: Castro hasn’t polled well, but had a few breakout moments. He provided one of the night’s relatively few heated exchanges, going after fellow Texan O’Rourke on the question of decriminalizing border crossings.

+ Runner-up: Bill de Blasio was a louder-than-expected presence on the debate stage, picking the night’s first policy fight.

‣ Most Unabashed Pivot: Would he support a marginal individual tax rate of 70 percent on the highest earners? O’Rourke, breaking out his heavily accented Spanish, responded grandly with something about including everyone in our democracy.

‣ Most Disgruntled in the Spin Room: After night one, both Ryan and John Delaney told Edward-Isaac Dovere that they felt boxed out of speaking.