It would be easy to argue that it’s Trump who degraded the press-secretary position. The president has scorned the press, calling it the “enemy of the people” and subjecting individual reporters to personal abuse. But this has been building for some time. After serving as President George W. Bush’s press secretary, Scott McClellan wrote a book called What Happened in which he described himself as an unwitting tool for the dissemination of White House deceptions. Writing about his role in falsely denying that White House officials were involved in outing covert CIA official Valerie Plame, McClellan said: “I had allowed myself to be deceived into unknowingly passing along a falsehood. It would ultimately prove fatal to my ability to serve the president.”

“Go out there and tell them nothing,” Bush had once advised his first press secretary, Ari Fleischer, before a press briefing.

During Barack Obama’s presidency, press secretaries dutifully held regular news briefings, but they amounted to a regurgitation of pre-approved talking points. Even that has fallen away in Trump’s White House. Nearly 100 days have passed since Sanders gave her last official briefing in the White House press room. Her practice has instead been to talk to reporters informally on the White House driveway as she returns to the building from TV interviews with Fox News and other networks.

In a case of the coach calling his own number, Trump has often tagged in for his press secretary, taking on the role of fielding day-to-day questions from the media. Martha Joynt Kumar, a presidential scholar and Towson University professor emeritus, says that, at this point in the term, Trump has held 419 short question-and-answer sessions with reporters—more than five times the number Obama held at a comparable point in his presidency. Trump, Kumar told me, “wants to be the person who communicates what he is thinking. He’s doing that through Twitter and he’s doing it with his short Q-and-As. He wants to be his own communications director and his own press secretary.”

After her departure was announced by Trump in two tweets, Sanders spoke to reporters in her office, telling them it’s more important for Americans to “hear from him and his voice than to hear from me and mine. No one elected me to anything.” Not yet, anyway. Sanders is moving back home to Arkansas and isn’t ruling out a run for governor—a job once held by her father, Mike Huckabee, and for which Trump already endorsed her run.

With no obligation to hold press briefings—a time-consuming process that involves hours of daily preparation with White House officials—what would Trump’s next press secretary actually do? Over time, Sanders had become one of the president’s fiercest defenders; it’s fair to assume Trump would expect similar loyalty from the next person to hold the job.