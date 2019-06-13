No Lessons Learned: President Donald Trump told George Stephanopoulos, in an interview that aired last night, that if a foreign country offered him dirt on his 2020 opponent, he might take it. That shows how little he’s learned from 2016, writes Peter Nicholas. “His quest for an edge over a political opponent risks upending the rule of law.”

+ “Trump’s declaration, though, is neither especially surprising nor especially irrational,” argues David A. Graham. “Every indication is that the president’s electoral behavior will be worse in 2020, and there will be fewer constraints on him.”

Mayor Pete On Prosecution: The presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told The Atlantic that he would back a future criminal investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice. But he didn’t go as far as his Democratic primary opponent Kamala Harris, who said, if elected, she would direct her attorney general to pursue charges against Trump. “You don’t have to go out of the DOJ. And the less it’s done out of the DOJ, the better, because the further away it is from the political body, the better,” Buttigieg said.

‘A Voter-Turnout Tsunami’: Experts on both sides of the political aisle predict a huge swell of voter turnout in the 2020 election—likely the highest levels in decades, if not the past century. But paradoxically, the surge still might not dislodge the electoral importance of white working-class Americans, writes Ronald Brownstein. If you read just one story about 2020 turnout, make it this one.

Snapshot

During her weekly news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refers to a chart of legislation she says the Senate is refusing to take up. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Ideas From The Atlantic

Kellyanne Conway Broke the Law—And Is Going to Get Away With It (David A. Graham)

“There’s no question of Conway’s guilt here ... The report’s conclusion is clear, as is the recommended punishment. And yet the only person who can punish Conway is the president—the very man on whose electoral behalf she broke the law, and who has made clear, as recently as Thursday, his willingness to break the law in order to win elections.” → Read on.

Sanders’s Speech About Socialism Was Deeply Unserious (Yascha Mounk)

“After years of using the term about as imprecisely as many of his followers, I hoped that Sanders would finally set out why it holds such importance to him, what role the market would play in the socialist system he promises to build, and how he can protect his political project against the Soviet risk. I can’t say he met my expectations.” → Read on.

Welfare Money Is Paying for a Lot of Things Besides Welfare (Zach Parolin)

“What do a Christian overnight camp, abstinence-only sex education, and pro-marriage advertisements all have in common? They’ve all been funded with money that used to provide cash assistance to low-income families.” → Read on.