If one of the justices in the majority had voted the other way, the Court may have not only overturned McCleskey’s sentence, but also ruled Georgia’s capital-sentencing system unconstitutionally discriminatory. Such a decision would have provided a powerful precedent for contesting the death penalty at the national level—and the racial biases of the country’s broader criminal-justice system. Powell himself came to regret his decision before long, but too late to change the outcome of the case. In 1991, four years after Powell retired from the Supreme Court, his biographer asked him if, given the chance, he would change his vote in any case he had presided over. “Yes,” Powell told him. “McCleskey v. Kemp.”

In the decades since the case was decided, legislators and state courts have sought to address the systemic racial disparities that McCleskey acknowledged but did nothing to correct. Beginning in 1988 with the introduction of the Racial Justice Act, which would have prohibited “the imposition or the carrying out of the death penalty in a racially disproportionate pattern,” Congress has proposed more than a dozen laws to counteract the ruling. None of them has passed.

Politicians have had more success at the state level. State legislatures have passed racial-justice acts in Kentucky and North Carolina (North Carolina’s has since been repealed), and have abolished the death penalty outright in Illinois, Maryland, and New Hampshire, citing racial discrimination as a motivation. (Other states have banned the death penalty for different reasons.) State courts in Connecticut and Washington have also recently ruled the death penalty unconstitutional, in part on the basis of discriminatory application. It has now been abolished or overturned in 21 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

In four other states, governors have imposed moratoriums on executions. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued the latest such order in March, arguing that the death-penalty system is inherently unfair and disproportionately targets people of color and those with disabilities. The action drew immediate support from several of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, and Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris have promised that, if elected, they would suspend executions at the federal level for similar reasons.

In the past, such statements would have likely generated backlash from the national electorate. But Cassandra Stubbs, the director of the Capital Punishment Project at the ACLU, says the death penalty’s unfairness has, over time, led to a rise in opposition among the public.“This notion that we’re going to fix the death penalty, we’re going to make it less arbitrary, we’re going to make it nondiscriminatory, we’re going to put in place various reforms—the fact is that all of those have really failed so spectacularly,” she told me.