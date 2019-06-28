Biden’s competitors are running for president. Biden is still strolling.

The former vice president spends most of his days off the campaign trail, and when he does get on, he doesn’t tend to do many events. He grants interviews to reporters in early presidential-primary states, but overall he doesn’t spend a lot of time talking to the press. And he’s hesitant to discuss his policy positions with much depth. He was the only high-profile candidate who declined to participate in a recent project from The New York Times, in which the Democrats answered the same set of questions about their proposals and positions. His campaign has declined to comment about his position on the death penalty, just as earlier this week, it did not respond to questions from The Atlantic about whether he still supports the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Read: Democrats wrestle over what their party stands for

He skipped the California Democratic Party convention at the beginning of the month; a week before, he attended his granddaughter’s high-school graduation instead of the Iowa Democratic Party’s unofficial kick-off to the caucus campaign. And this morning, despite having told a voter in New Hampshire that he would visit an immigrant-detention facility near Miami while he was in town, he went on his way to do some high-dollar fundraising in Chicago, as six of his competitors made the 40-minute drive to try to inspect the conditions.

Biden’s team is unapologetic about his approach. They think no one beyond a small group of political insiders and Twitter maniacs cares where he goes. They’ve drawn lessons from some of the mini controversies that have popped up so far in the race—the accusations of inappropriate touching, the flare-up over his flipped position on federal funding for abortion. The backlash faded. His poll numbers didn’t.

“They’re trying to run out the clock, and the game hasn’t even started,” a seasoned Democratic operative told me this morning, after watching the debate, speaking on the condition of anonymity to remain neutral in the race.

Candidates aren’t obligated to attend every event or do every interview in a presidential primary season. The race is long, schedules conflict, and staffs routinely make judgment calls about the best use of a candidate’s time. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg also didn’t come to the spin room last night, the only other contender not to appear. His campaign, his press secretary told me, wanted to “let the performance speak for itself.”

Biden’s critics and rivals say he’s scared of saying or doing the wrong thing in public. Biden’s advisers see a candidate who has the luxury of not having to take any chances, so he’s taking the opportunity to sit back.

“One of the reasons we hold these very difficult, arduous campaigns—[where] people have to fly from Iowa to New Hampshire to South Carolina on five days’ notice—is that we are seeing the hustle and the desire and the drive you have to make your appeal to voters, and to ultimately go through the gauntlet that will be a huge general-election campaign,” Bernie Sanders’s campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, told me after the debate, reflecting on Biden. “I don’t fault [Biden] on strategy. … But at some point, it seems clear that he probably needs more exposure” to effectively connect with voters.