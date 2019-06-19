Read: The case for reparations

Thirty-five years after his 1984 race, reparations is now top of mind on the campaign trail, and under discussion in the halls of Congress. Today, on Capitol Hill, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties will hold a hearing on H.R. 40, a bill—reintroduced in congressional session after congressional session for the last three decades—that aims to create a committee to study and develop proposals for reparations. The panel will feature New Jersey senator and 2020 candidate Cory Booker; the writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, whose 2014 work “The Case for Reparations” in The Atlantic reignited the national conversation on the issue; the actor Danny Glover; the economist Julianne Malveux; and others. The bill has been supported by several Democratic presidential hopefuls, like Booker, who feel newly comfortable talking about reparations as an issue worthy of serious examination.

On the eve of the hearing, I spoke with Jackson about why he made reparations a plank in his presidential campaigns, the significance of the attention the issue is receiving now, and whether he has hope that there will ever be reparations paid for slavery.

Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Adam Harris: Take me back to 1984. It's six years after Justice Lewis Powell and the Supreme Court uphold a limited form of affirmative action, and your campaign makes addressing historical inequities a central plank. How did reparations become an issue in your campaign?

Jesse Jackson: Well, first of all: We had been freed without being made equal. There's historical continuity between blacks being amassed in prison after 246 years of legal slavery. When there was a contest about it [in Dred Scott v. Sandford] the Supreme Court ruled that blacks had no rights. [After emancipation and after the Civil War] those who had been slave-masters became segregation masters. They took our freedom away from us; they began to lock up blacks by the thousands to do prison labor, farm labor—the whole range. They just put us back in slavery.

We finally, in 1954, broke the backbone—legally—of that system [with the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision], but we were never—there was never repair for damage done. Two hundred and forty six years of slavery, then legal Jim Crow and [nearly] 5,000 lynchings without a conviction. And even today, discrimination by extension of that system has not completely ended.

So we had been fighting for repair. We fought against the barbarism for our freedom; now we're fighting for our equality. We are the foundation of American society—not the bottom, the foundation. When the Declaration of Independence came, we had been enslaved for 157 years. We made cotton king. We are due a different kind of recognition.