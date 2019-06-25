What Are You Gonna Do?: Europe’s big three players—the U.K., France, and Germany—firmly oppose President Donald Trump’s aggressive approach toward Iran. But as the crisis itself has illuminated, “despite their combined economic weight and presence on the world stage, Europe’s principal players have proved largely powerless to do anything in the face of raw American hegemony,” reports Tom Mctague.

Nothing to Xi: Hopes are high that when Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit this weekend, it’ll be the beginning of the end for the trade dispute that’s engulfed their two countries. But even if the crisis is resolved, the trade war has already changed the world, writes Michael Schuman: “Deteriorating ties between the two countries are influencing everything from grand geopolitical strategy to our daily lives.”

A SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Forgotten History of Gay Entrapment (George Chauncey)

“The tens of thousands of New Yorkers who were arrested for cruising in the 45 years before Stonewall have been even more thoroughly forgotten than the movement that fought on their behalf.” → Read on

Not Even Trump Has Any Idea What His Iran Policy Is (David A. Graham)

“Presidents override the judgment of their aides all the time. The problem is that Trump doesn’t appear to possess the knowledge or judgment to formulate a policy independent of their advice, because he never bothered to learn about Iran in the first place.” → Read on

Chris Christie’s Scathing Indictment (Conor Friedersdorf)

“[The former New Jersey governor] wants to be clear: He supports Donald J. Trump. But don’t you dare presume that he supports what Trump says or does … Doesn’t that make him a good guy?” → Read on

An Electoral Time Machine Helps Republicans Keep Winning (Robert P. Jones)“Yes, it is possible Trump gets reelected. While Democrats have the long-term demographic winds at their back, Republicans have a time machine: a consistent skew in ethnic and religious voter-turnout patterns that, in national elections, has the effect of turning back the demographic clock eight or more years.” → Read on

