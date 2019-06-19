“There were all kinds of letters written to the [Bureau of Pensions] from white people who lived in local communities, demanding that the government stopped [the organization],” Berry told me. According to the letters, House’s group was telling black people they were going to be paid reparations, “and when the government doesn’t give them anything, we’re going to have hell to pay, because they’re going to be mad,” Berry summarized.

The bureau saw some truth to the letters, concluding, as Berry writes in her book, that the organization was “running the Negros wild” with its movement; and they sent agents to go to their meetings. If the black people were plotting a revolution, it should be rooted out, the thinking went. What the agents found was that the group was not doing anything more than signing up formerly enslaved black people for their petition. The person would sign their name, note what plantation they had been on, and say how old they were. But the federal government intervened anyway, issuing an order that said House’s group couldn’t send its flyers through the mail.

Read: Ta-Nehisi Coates’s testimony on reparations

In a letter to the pensions bureau, House protested. She had gone to one of the schools the Freedmen’s Bureau had set up during Reconstruction, and learned about the Constitution. The founding document gave people the right to petition the government, she argued. But the government still arrested her: It was fraud, officials said, for her to be distributing these documents when she knew the government wouldn’t acquiesce to the demand.

The push for reparations didn’t stop with House in prison. Nor did it stop after she died. Black people kept fighting with consistency, but with movements blunted. Justice Lewis Powell, in his landmark 1968 decision in the case of Bakke v. the University of California Board of Regents, upheld the limited use of race in college admissions, but made it clear that affirmative action was not about repair for a history of slavery. He made another pointed declaration about reparations as well: “The clock of our liberties, however, cannot be turned back to 1868,” when the Fourteenth Amendment, and its critical equal-protection clause, was ratified, he wrote in his opinion. “It is far too late,” he said, “to argue that the guarantee of equal protection to all persons permits the recognition of special wards entitled to a degree of protection greater than that accorded others.” Further, he opined, “there is a measure of inequity in forcing innocent persons ... to bear the burdens of redressing grievances not of their making.”

Powell’s argument has withstood the test of time. Today, during remarks at the hearing, Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana, the ranking member of the subcommittee, struck a similar chord. “Putting aside the injustice of monetary reparations from current taxpayers for the sins of a small subset of Americans from many generations ago ... the fair distribution of reparations would be nearly impossible once one considers the complexity of the American struggle to abolish slavery,” he said. “There are tens of millions of today's non-African Americans who are descended from people who arrived in the country, of course, after slavery ended, and therefore they can't be held responsible for its legacy.”