Around the World In ...: On the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka yesterday, Trump informally met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping today. The end of the fierce trade war between the U.S. and China hangs in the balance.

What a Day: Yesterday’s Supreme Court census ruling and the second Democratic debate wrestled with the same crucial question: How will America respond to the demographic, social, and economic changes reshaping the country?

🏆NIGHT TWO RECAP AWARDS

‣ A Moment Everyone Is Talking About: Senator Kamala Harris went after former Vice President Joe Biden for his recent comments about working with segregationist senators, and for his views on federally mandated busing to integrate public schools. Biden tried to argue that she mischaracterized his statements. The confrontation laid bare the Democratic Party’s—and the nation’s—evolution, writes Adam Harris. Biden’s weaknesses, David Frum argues, should have the Democratic Party worried.

Biden closed the testy exchange with Harris by saying, “My time is up. I’m sorry.” Though he meant it in reference to the debate clock, Biden’s comment can be read as a poignant reflection of his own aging worldview in a political zeitgeist that seems to be moving past him, argues David A. Graham.

‣ A Mostly Failed Effort to Put Daylight Between Candidates: Every person onstage appeared to indicate they would extend health care to undocumented immigrants.

+ Runner-up: In a night of clear differences, everyone agreed: They’d call European leaders and say, “We’re still your friends.”

+ Relatedly, the Joe Biden Award for “What Did He Just Say?!” goes to … Biden, who seemed to suggest jailing insurance executives for their role in the opioid crisis, in response to a question about covering undocumented immigrants. (The far bigger culprit is Big Pharma.)

‣ The Bernie Sanders Award for Getting Everyone to Mention Socialism 🌹: The more moderate men onstage got feisty, especially on the question of reforming health care. In response to a direct question from moderators, John Hickenlooper criticized the feasibility of Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, who said he “agreed with Bernie” on the goal of universal health care, criticized his plans to get to Medicare for All.

+ Runner-up: Kirsten Gillibrand jumped in to say the debate was really “between capitalism on the one hand and greed on the other.”