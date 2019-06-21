The president now finds himself confronted with two key questions: Is he willing to risk another war in the Middle East? And is armed intervention necessary to protect American interests?

+ Trump is apparently just as willing as President Barack Obama to make threats that destroy American credibility on the international stage, argues Kori Schake.

Looking Back: Joe Biden’s comments about working with two segregationists in the Senate sparked controversy this week, but it’s not the first time he’s struggled to explain himself on race and civil rights. Newspaper archives are full of the former vice president’s comments.

Cooler Than a Carbon Tax: A new poll suggests that Americans might prefer Green New Deal–style climate policies over a carbon tax. “It’s one of several shifts, underscored by the events of the past month, that suggest a grim future for the once-optimistic plan,” reports Robinson Meyer. If only someone knew exactly what the Green New Deal is offering.

AOC’s Generation Doesn’t Presume American Innocence (Peter Beinart)

“Whether you believe Ocasio-Cortez’s terminology was appropriate or offensive, the deeper question is why it provoked such a ferocious debate. The answer: Because for the first time in decades, the left is mounting a serious challenge to American exceptionalism.” → Read on.

The Military Is Not a Prop (David A. Graham)

“Pulling back the strikes wasn’t a sign of shaky resolve—it was a stage-managed turn, allowing Trump to show his power by declining to exercise it, like an ancient king granting clemency only once the condemned was at the gallows. These are the gut-clenching-and-unclenching tactics that Trump learned in television, and he deploys them far more instinctively than he does the military.” → Read on.

Religious Monuments Are Fine Now—If They’re Old (Garrett Epps)

“For those scoring at home, that’s Cross 7, Humanists 2—but the seven are divided among at least four and maybe five different views of how a case like this should be decided. At a minimum, the divided lineup indicates that both the high court and the lower courts will continue to struggle with public-religion cases of all kinds.” → Read on.

U.S. Arms Sales to the Gulf Have Failed (Andrew Exum)

“It is not clear to me that what we’ve been doing over the past three decades has served U.S. interests.” → Read on.

‣ Biden Has Not Changed. The Politics, Culture and Mood of His Party Have. (Alexander Burns, The New York Times) (🔒 Paywall)

‣ What If Trump Won’t Accept 2020 Defeat? (Natasha Bertrand and Darren Samuelsohn, Politico)

‣ ‘Some Suburb of Hell’: America’s New Concentration Camp System (Andrea Pitzer, The New York Review of Books)

