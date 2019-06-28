As Donald Trump jetted off to Japan this week for an international conference, airing his many grievances with the U.S. allies he was about to meet, ten Democratic presidential candidates were back in Florida with a message for America’s old friends: Your long nightmare could soon be over.

And they seemed particularly keen on making things right with European countries that Trump claims are not spending enough on defense and taking advantage of the United States on trade.

Asked during night two of the first round of Democratic debates which relationship abroad they would first reset as president, half of the candidates said they would reach out to Europe. “NATO will fall apart if [Trump] is elected for four more years,” said former Vice President Joe Biden. “It’s the single most consequential alliance in the history of the United States.”

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO members for failing to hike military spending and has suggested that he wouldn’t come to the defense of those who weren’t paying as much as he would like.

The senators Kamala Harris and Michael Bennet, author Marianne Williamson, and congressman Eric Swalwell all took similar positions, with Swalwell getting in an additional dig at Trump’s obsequiousness to Vladimir Putin. “We’re breaking up with Russia and making up with NATO,” he declared.