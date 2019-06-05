+ Meanwhile, each of the 2020 presidential candidates is basically obligated to have a plan to address student debt. It’s a huge shift from 2008, when the debate surrounding college affordability looked much different. What happened?

The Price of a Boycott: Production companies have pledged to withdraw all business from Georgia if the state’s so-called heartbeat bill, which was signed by the governor, goes into effect next year. But their protests could put thousands of local workers out of a job.

— Elaine Godfrey

Snapshot

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh review renderings of a park in Boston being constructed in honor of Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. (Steven Senne / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

The Age of ‘Chimerica’ Is Coming to an End (Reihan Salam)

“Trump has to make a decision. If he doesn’t want to cede the emerging 5G economy to a Chinese tech giant, whether out of security concerns or a larger anxiety about the loss of U.S. technological superiority, he must decide on an alternative course.” → Read on.

What Do 2020 Candidates Mean When They Say ‘Reparations’? (Conor Friedersdorf)

“If you hear the word, take caution before reacting. Even if you’ve always opposed reparations, understand that you may well support many of the things that some of your fellow Americans actually propose. And if you favor reparations, understand that some of what you deem imperative may be perfectly fine with some of the people who insist they disagree with you.” → Read on.

A High-School Porn Star’s Cry for Help (Caitlin Flanagan)

“Whenever a third party stands to profit from the sexual choices of a woman, a door is opened into another world, far beyond the high school, the disappointed parents, the town where she lives.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

‣ Arrests Along Mexico Border Surged Again in May, Blowing Past ‘Breaking Point’ (Nick Miroff, The Washington Post) (🔒 Paywall)

‣ Ohio Doctor Charged With 25 Counts of Murder in Hospital Patient Overdose Death (Jessie Balmert, Cincinnati Enquirer)

‣ Walmart Stockholders Gather in Rogers, Hear From Bernie Sanders (Max Brantley, Arkansas Times)

