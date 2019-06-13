“The DNC is damned if they do and damned if they don't,” said a veteran Democratic strategist, who spoke anonymously to avoid alienating a committee that doles out substantial sums in consulting contracts.

This year, to qualify for the first primary debate under rules developed by the DNC, candidates must either reach 1 percent support in three separate national or early-state polls, or obtain contributions from at least 65,000 individual donors, with 200 each from at least 20 different states. If more than 20 candidates reach either threshold, those that achieve both will get an advantage in a tiebreaker. The DNC announced the rules in February in an effort to give campaigns plenty of time to prepare, but the long lead time has not stopped a backlash from building as candidates have realized they might be shut out of the first contests.

Two of the candidates struggling to secure their debate spots, Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado and former Representative John Delaney of Maryland, have criticized the donor threshold as “arbitrary,” suggesting the party is overly enamored with incentivizing grassroots fundraising that is forcing campaigns to buy advertising solely to juice up their donor count.

In 2016, the DNC apologized to Senator Bernie Sanders and his supporters after the emails allegedly hacked by Russian intelligence officers revealed that high-ranking committee leaders were biased in favor of Hillary Clinton, the eventual nominee.

This time around, however, the DNC isn’t apologizing to anyone.

“If you want to be president of the United States, you have to develop a proficiency at grassroots fundraising. That's the only way we win,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in an emailed statement, defending the most contentious of the rules the committee developed for the debates.

The 2016 experience has informed every step of the committee’s planning ahead of 2020, as it seeks to avoid any perception that it is putting its thumb on the electoral scale. “Not only do they have to navigate the crowded field of as many as two dozen candidates, but they have to navigate an ingrained conspiracy about the last election,” the Democratic strategist told me.

In interviews over the last several days, senior DNC staffers described an intense, two-year process to draft a debate schedule that could accommodate a field of unprecedented size while also correcting for errors that both the DNC and the Republican National Committee made during the 2016 primaries. For the most part, these aides and advisers spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal party deliberations.

The planning began shortly after Perez, a former labor secretary in the Obama administration, was elected DNC chairman in early 2017. (Among those he beat: South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who now has his sights set on a somewhat bigger job.) The committee held between 80 and 100 meetings to discuss the 2020 presidential debates, according to one estimate. They consulted with former candidates and their top advisers, and researched party debate schedules and qualifying thresholds going back four decades.