Later in the evening, the mayor passionately defended immigrants and sought to redirect the ire of struggling workers toward corporations and the wealthy instead. “For all the American citizens who feel you are falling behind and the American dream is not working for you, the immigrants didn't do that to you,” de Blasio said in one of the debate’s more memorable lines. “The big corporations did that to you. The 1 percent did that to you.”

De Blasio was far from the only candidate who entered the night desperate for a breakout moment—half of the hopefuls on the stage do not consistently register above one percent in the polls. But he needed one as much as anybody. The mayor’s presidential bid has been ridiculed back home in New York, where he is unpopular both with the public and the press despite a considerable record of progressive accomplishment. De Blasio hasn’t fared much better outside the Big Apple; multiple polls of Iowa voters have found that among all of the widely-known Democratic candidates, he has the worst favorability ratings, with more respondents viewing him negatively than those who view him positively.

Read: Sure, Bill de Blasio, why not?

De Blasio clearly came into this first debate with something to prove, if only to remind his critics that it was his skills as a campaigner that helped elevate him over a slate of better-known and better-funded candidates to win election as mayor in 2013. “He’s always been a good debater on the local level and now he’s shown he has the potential to shine on a national debate stage as well,” said Rebecca Katz, a progressive campaign strategist and former de Blasio adviser.

On a crowded stage, de Blasio managed both to set himself apart from his rivals while interspersing snippets of his own biography to introduce himself to an audience that may have only vaguely been aware of his record in New York. He leaned on his position as “chief executive of the largest city” to claim a measure of authority over the legislators on the stage, boasting about his success in enacting a universal pre-Kindergarten program in New York while taking credit for the $15 minimum wage approved in the state legislature. And the mayor spoke in highly personal terms, as he rarely does, about his father, a World War II veteran who lost a leg in battle and committed suicide years after coming home.

Not all of de Blasio’s lines landed smoothly. He awkwardly suggested that by virtue of his son, Dante, he had a more personal connection to black voters than the lone African American candidate on the stage, Senator Cory Booker. “Something sets me apart from my colleagues and that is for the last 21 years, I have been raising a black son in America,” de Blasio said, reprising the story of his discussion with his son about dealing with the police that helped him win election as mayor. At another point, de Blasio tried to talk over the moderators heading into a commercial break. As the camera panned back, he could be seen looking miffed, hand on his hip behind his podium.

Unlike some of his rivals, De Blasio offered few specifics about what he would do as president; voters won’t find much on his campaign website. His goal on Wednesday night was clearly to introduce himself to voters as a fighter willing to mix it up with his own party as much as with the president. On that score, he succeeded, perhaps more than anyone else in this inaugural debate. De Blasio certainly made an impression—now he must hope Democratic voters actually liked it.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.