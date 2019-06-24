Running for president means running to be the one who gets stuck dealing with the nation’s worst crises. I asked him how the shooting and its aftermath have affected his thinking about sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office. “You’re handling an incredibly difficult situation, where you’ve got a grieving family looking to you for answers and accountability, you’ve got a police department looking to you for leadership,” he said. “You’ve got to step into that in a way that shows you’re not thrown, you’re not rattled, that you care. [And] that no matter how much you care, it’s not going to throw you from taking the time to do the work and understand what’s at stake.

“You learn from everything that happens, and you especially learn from tough times,” Buttigieg added. “This has given me, already, a different grasp of what’s at stake in an issue that should be talked about by presidential candidates.”

Read: Mayor Buttigieg is working remotely today

Buttigieg has pitched himself as a mayor who has to provide actual solutions for his constituents—not just talk about problems. But many in the city’s black community in particular have protested his response to the shooting. He’s noted that he’s not legally allowed to fire police officers, as some voters have urged him to do. Though he said he plans to request a Justice Department review of what happened, under pressure, he admitted he doesn’t know if officials will agree to take it up. Local leaders complain that Buttigieg is paying the price now for not investing more effort over time into police reform and community building, and that much of the outrage tracks back to the firing of an African American police chief in his first term.

The crisis—exacerbated by rage at the officer for apparently not having his mandated body camera turned on, and at the police’s decision to bring the victim, 54-year-old Eric Logan, to the hospital in the back of a police car instead of an ambulance—wasn’t helped by the two days it took Buttigieg at the beginning of last week to meet with the family. He chose to meet with police first.

After devoting most of his time outside of South Bend as his White House campaign took off, he’s spent more consecutive days at city hall in the last week than he has in months. If not for the shooting, he would have spent a chunk of last week on a glitzy fundraising swing through California, including an event at the home of Hollywood power agent and mega-donor Michael Kives, where so-called “Champion” tickets were going for $2,800 a piece and “Advocate” tickets for $1,000, according to an invitation forwarded to me.

Buttigieg’s Saturday, as a presidential candidate, and his Sunday, as a mayor, couldn’t have been more different. He got huge cheers as he took the stage at the South Carolina Democratic Party convention in Columbia, and the crowd quietly listened as he reflected on Logan’s death. “It is as if one member of our family died at the hands of another,” Buttigieg said. With solemnity, he said he knows why “such deep wounds are surfacing” in South Bend, before he glided into his practiced stump speech. (The bridge: “When a city is challenged, just as when a nation is challenged, the most important thing you can fall back on is your values.”) A few hours later, he ran onto the stage, microphone in hand, as the crowd at his campaign town hall cheered, and he was mobbed afterward by people asking for selfies and hoping he’d autograph their copies of his memoir.