Joe Biden is the current frontrunner of the Democratic Party. He’s leading all other primary candidates, in several polls, by double digits. And many party strategists believe that the working-class-whispering former vice president is the only candidate who can beat Donald Trump.
But at tonight’s Democratic primary debate, most of the questions posed to the candidates—and some of the most heated moments—involved the candidate both physically and politically to Biden’s left: Bernie Sanders.
In one of the first exchanges of the night, the moderators cited Sanders’s affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America, and asked the former Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado whether the Democratic Party is veering toward socialism. Hickenlooper replied by criticizing Medicare for all and the Green New Deal, two proposals that Sanders and other progressives have championed, and called for candidates to more clearly communicate that “we,” meaning the Democrats, “are not socialists.” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York cut in, too, assuring viewers that the current debate within the party is not over socialism, but “between capitalism on the one hand and greed on the other.”
Read: As Bernie Sanders leans into socialism, his rivals laugh.
Several of the candidates seemed to define themselves against Sanders, reflexively comparing and contrasting their agenda with his. It was a reminder of just how popular the Vermont senators’ ideas have become since his first campaign in 2016: It’s his policies, not Biden’s, that have dominated discussion for much of the past three years.
First, health care. When asked about the pragmatism of progressive proposals, Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado said, “I agree with Bernie” on his goal of universal health care. But “where I disagree is on his solution of Medicare for all.” Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, for his part, criticized what he sees as an impractical shift to a Medicare-for-all system. “Every person in politics who allows that phrase to escape their lips has a responsibility to explain how you are supposed to get from here to there,” Buttigieg said.
When the subject turned to student debt, candidates jabbed at Sanders’s new proposal to cancel all Americans’ student debt, to the tune of $1.6 trillion, with no income or other restrictions. “I believe in free college for those whom cost could be a barrier,” Buttigieg said. “I just don't believe it makes sense to ask working-class families to subsidize even the children of billionaires.” Biden explained he’d want to give students tuition-free community college instead.
The candidates, again and again, were playing the game on Sanders’s turf. He didn’t receive the Democratic Party’s nomination in 2016, and he might not secure it in 2020. But when the issues he’s long championed are being debated before 15 million Americans, in some ways, he’s already won.
