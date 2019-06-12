What We’re Following Today

It’s Wednesday, June 12.

‣ President Donald Trump invoked executive privilege over documents related to the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

‣ Donald Trump Jr. testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed-door session (he reportedly told the committee that he did not change anything from his previous testimony).

Here’s what else we’re watching:

(Courtesy of the ACLU)

Abuse on the High Seas: The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the U.S. Coast Guard, Kathy Gilsinan reports. The lawsuit, filed today, accuses agency officers of intercepting four Jamaican fishermen, falsely accusing them of smuggling marijuana, and holding them at sea for more than a month.

LOL DSA: Senator Bernie Sanders delivered a speech on democratic socialism—a concept that made some of his 2020 rivals LOL, IRL. Though many of the major presidential contenders are politically aligned with proposals championed by Sanders, they still don’t believe that democratic socialism is an effective way to govern, or a message that will rally enough support to defeat President Trump.

Getting the Deets: What does the Green New Deal actually propose to do? Well, New Consensus, the think tank charged with coming up with all the policy details, doesn’t plan on publishing those substantive “policy deets” until next year, reports Robinson Meyer.