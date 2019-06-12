The ACLU argues that indefinite detentions of the kind it says its clients suffered are inhumane and illegal. Steven Watt, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU, told me his clients were essentially “forcibly disappeared” for weeks. Since they couldn’t speak to their families, Watt said, their loved ones were “were preparing for their sons’ and fathers’ deaths.”

“I think I never sleep one minute,” said Keisha Brown, Ferguson’s partner, in a video produced by the ACLU. “I don’t know how. I can’t describe that feeling. It’s a horrible feeling.”

“This case was not an isolated incident,” Watt told me. A New York Times investigation last year alleged another case of detainees held in similar conditions, likening the detentions to “floating Guantánamos.” In that case, though, the suspects pled guilty to drug smuggling and never challenged the conditions of their detention in court. The ACLU maintains that its clients’ detention was never justified in the first place.

The Coast Guard has racked up enormous successes in its maritime drug battle, routinely seizing tons of cocaine at sea and bringing hundreds of suspected smugglers to face trial in the U.S. Last year, the agency took more than 200 metric tons of cocaine off the market and detained more than 600 alleged smugglers, a large number of whom were then convicted of smuggling offenses in U.S. courts.

But it’s what happens before they get to trial that especially worries the ACLU. Given that the Coast Guard often detains suspected smugglers hundreds of miles from U.S. shores, the protections of the U.S. justice system—such as prompt access to an attorney—are out of reach. Detainees spent an average of 16 days at sea last year, according to the Coast Guard. That’s a period of legal limbo.

Or worse. The ACLU’s complaint alleged that the Coast Guard officers, none of them named in the document, forced the four men to strip and wear paper-thin coveralls, gave them a metal bucket to defecate in, and refused to give them so much as a tarp for shelter as Hurricane Maria bore down on them. (The Coast Guard did not immediately comment on this specific allegation.) Lieutenant Commander Scott McBride, a Coast Guard spokesman, describing the agency’s policy in an email before the lawsuit was filed, said: “The Coast Guard treats each person with dignity and respect while ensuring the safety of our crew, safety of the detainees and the integrity of ongoing law enforcement operations.”

The ACLU also claims the men were never smuggling drugs at all. The Coast Guard initially boarded their boat on suspicion of marijuana trafficking, according to the complaint, but found no drugs on the boat. The men were tried, convicted, and did time in the U.S.—not for a drug-related offense but for lying to investigators about where they were headed. “At the time they were picked up, they were lost,” Watt said. “They didn’t know where they were going. But they took a plea to [lying so] that they could get home quicker.” They served about a year in a U.S. jail. Since returning to Jamaica last year, according to the complaint, they have struggled to pick their livelihoods back up since the Coast Guard destroyed their boat.