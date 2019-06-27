This is the feeling that the Democratic Party is currently chasing: Beyond insider fights over qualifying criteria or who won the battle of 30-second responses, the early debates are about Democrats searching for their new star. The new hope. The man or woman who can unite Americans from different states and convince them the party can win next November. They probably won’t figure it out for at least another eight months. And even then, they’re stuck with a dilemma: There isn’t a candidate running whose celebrity, so far, is on par with Obama—or Donald Trump.

Republicans aren’t anywhere near as confused. Last week, a few hours north of here, in Orlando, President Trump “officially” launched his reelection campaign with a long, rambling speech that railed about illegal immigrants, the Russia investigation, and “Crooked Hillary.” His campaign manager, Brad Parscale, worked reporters all the while, trying to sew doubt about what polls can and cannot credibly say about the current electorate.

The Republican Party, too, wants to define what the Democratic race is about. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, whom I’d spotted flying first class to Miami early Wednesday morning, hurried off the plane for an event at a Cuban restaurant in the city: “Detailing the Socialist Policies of 2020 Democrats.” Though two of the candidates last night raised their hands to affirm their support for eliminating private insurance companies—Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio—that’s as close to backing socialism as any of the candidates got.

At least last night, Trump appeared only as a sideshow—the Democratic candidates were asking Americans to choose between them. Still, I asked, what are people supposed to make of 20 candidates, most of them largely unknown, tap-dancing across topics for two nights? “I take away that we had a deep bench,” Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez told me after the debate. But what were people at home supposed to think his party stands for? “We stand for an America where opportunity exists for everyone,” Perez said. “We stand for an America in which compassion is not a four-letter word.” That might be hard to turn into a clever bumper sticker—or a policy platform.

“I hope they know that there are some people up there focused on working-class issues,” Ohio Representative Tim Ryan told me when I asked him the same question as he walked into the spin room, where the candidates spent an hour taking more questions. Fine, I said to Ryan: That’s what he wants. But does he think that will be voters’ takeaway? “We’ll see,” he said. “It’s tough with 10 people, 10 messages.”

“I think the Democratic Party’s got to stand for some common-sense, mainstream stuff,” former Maryland Representative John Delaney told me. Delaney, like Ryan, said he felt boxed out of speaking for much of the night. Right now, Delaney told me, his party “stands for eliminating private health insurance. It stands for writing off all student debt. We know that’s not going to happen.”