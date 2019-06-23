Read: Is there still a deal to be done with Iran?

Yet through all the official appearances and side events, few candidates even said the word “Iran,” let alone explain what they’d do about the tensions between the two countries beyond trying to get Trump out of office. “No one knows what happens next, including Donald Trump, but it’s a dangerous time for America and for the world,” Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren told me on Friday evening, after she’d popped into the World of Beer, a local bar, for a brief speech to the Young Democrats of South Carolina. But the speech she’d just given, and the rest of the primary campaign, hasn’t been about that, I pointed out to her, before she pushed back: “It is, ultimately,” Warren said. “It’s about the chaos, and the fact that he thinks this country should run for his own personal benefit, and hate should be normalized.” Warren added that she believes Trump has “marched this country to the edge of war.”

Most of the Democratic candidates seem to believe Trump himself wants war—contrary to the president’s repeated assertions—whether out of a wag-the-dog reelection ploy or an overly aggressive foreign policy they see as commander-in-chief playacting. “I think there’s a chance that he doesn’t want to get into a war with Iran, if you take him by his words, but the point here is, he’s surrounded by people that may” want war, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar told me on Saturday afternoon. “I don’t think he knows what he wants,” said New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, raising her voice to be heard over the music at the World of Beer after her own speech to the Young Democrats. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is new to talking about anything related to foreign policy, told me he sees “a purposeful march to war that some are trying to engineer in the Republican Party.

“I fear deeply that, at some point, Donald Trump will see it as a helpful distraction,” de Blasio added.

The Democratic primary campaign’s focus so far, on economics and the character of the country, wouldn’t look quite the same against the backdrop of another Middle East war, and this one with a proto-nuclear power that’s been chanting “death to America” for 40 years. Aides to several campaigns acknowledge the circumstances could change within days, anxious that by the time Democrats get to Miami for their debates later this week, Trump or Tehran could overtake the questions—and, more importantly, make the candidates seem irrelevant.

So far, the candidates haven’t done much to assert what they believe on foreign policy. The only dedicated speeches on the subject have come from Warren, back in the fall before she even launched her campaign, and more recently from South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and self-help author Marianne Williamson.



Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders put out a statement last week about the recent attack on two oil tankers that Trump blamed on Iran, warning against the incident being used “as pretext for illegal war” with the country. On Thursday, after an American drone was downed by the Iranians, former Vice President Joe Biden issued a statement calling Trump’s Iran policy “a self-inflicted disaster,” and several other candidates soon followed: Sanders, former Maryland Representative John Delaney, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. Even in a field this large, though, that was it. On Friday evening, when each of the candidates had a chance to speak for a few minutes at the fish fry, Inslee was the only one who said anything about Iran, and it was mostly to point out that he voted against the Iraq War when he previously served in the House.