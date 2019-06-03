Larry Hogan presents a drastic contrast to Donald Trump: He’s a generally popular Republican governor of a blue state with a low-key demeanor, sitting barely 30 miles down the road from Washington in Annapolis.

And there he’ll stay. Though Hogan had been recruited to run against Trump in the 2020 Republican primary, he told The Washington Post on Saturday that he would not, citing both unfinished work in Maryland and Trump’s seeming invincibility among GOP voters. I argue in an article today that Hogan’s demurral signals the demise of the anti-Trump faction among Republican politicians and conservative elites. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich has decided not to run, too; the conservative pundits who lined up against Trump in 2016 have largely come around to his side:

If Trump loses his bid for reelection (and perhaps even if he wins), the 2020 Republican primary—or rather, the lack thereof—will be a mystery for future political scientists to puzzle over. How could a president who is historically unpopular, careens from crisis to crisis, and faces a serious threat of impeachment cruise to renomination without a serious challenge? In explaining his decision not to run, Hogan cited his obligations to the voters who elected him: “I have a commitment to the 6 million people of Maryland and a lot of work to do, things we haven’t completed.” Yet he, like Kasich, also acknowledged the political reality of the situation. With the president’s approval rating among Republicans at an astronomical 90 percent (about double the general population’s approval), what’s the point in throwing yourself in front of the Trump train?

There is a moral case for doing so, which is basically Weld’s: Trump has no business being president, and so challenging him is the right thing to do, even if it’s doomed. “We need to have a bigger tent and find a way to get things done,” Hogan told the Post. “We need some civility and bipartisanship. Our politics are broken. Washington is broken. But we have a story to tell.” Yet Hogan is eschewing the simplest way to tell that story. Yet one could also make a case for running based on, believe it or not, polling of Republican voters. Despite Trump’s strong support inside the party, 43 percent of GOP voters say they want to see a primary challenge to the president, even as 56 percent do not, according to Pew. That’s a slight increase from last fall. Pat Buchanan’s 1992 primary challenge to President George H. W. Bush shows the impact a long-shot challenge can have. Conservative leaders in both politics and media, having underestimated the support for a Trump-style candidate before 2016, appear to have overcorrected, thus abandoning the strong minority of Republican voters who still want an alternative and leaving this bloc without a viable candidate.

With Hogan and Kasich out, it’s possible that Trump’s only real challenger will be former Massachusetts Governor William Weld, and even his candidacy is more symbolic than serious. That makes the GOP field very different from the Democratic Party’s, where are there are roughly two dozen candidates. A handful of hopefuls are vying for the presidency on independent and third-party tickets as well.

As the presidential primaries progress, this cheat sheet will be updated regularly.

The Democrats

(Mike Segar / Reuters)

BILL DE BLASIO

Who is he?

The mayor of New York City.

Is he running?

Yes. He announced on May 16.

Why does he want to run?

De Blasio was the harbinger of the Democratic Party’s leftward shift on economic issues, and they’d be at the center of his campaign, though the movement seems to have left him behind.

Who wants him to run?

That’s precisely the problem. De Blasio’s term as mayor has been a little bumpy, and even his friends and allies have spoken out against a run, publicly and privately.

Can he win the nomination?

No.

What else do we know?

De Blasio is the tallest candidate since Bill Bradley, in 2000. Both men are 6 foot 5.

(Matthew Brown / AP)

STEVE BULLOCK

Who is he?

Bullock is the governor of Montana, where he won reelection in 2016 even as Donald Trump won the state.

Is he running?

Yes. Bullock launched his campaign on May 14.

Why does he want to run?

Bullock portrays himself as a candidate who can win in Trump country and get things done across the aisle. He’s also been an outspoken advocate of campaign-finance reform.

Who wants him to run?

Unclear. The Great Plains and Mountain West aren’t traditional bases for national Democrats.

Can he win the nomination?

Maybe, but it’s a far outside chance.

(Samantha Sais / Reuters)

MICHAEL BENNET

Who is he?

The Coloradan was appointed to the Senate in 2009 and has since won reelection twice.

Is he running?

Yes. Bennet announced his campaign on May 2.

Why does he want to run?

Like his fellow Rocky Mountain State Democrat John Hickenlooper, Bennet presents himself as someone with experience in business and management who knows how to work with Republicans.

Who wants him to run?

Probably some of the same people who want Hickenlooper to run. Bennet gained new fans with a viral video of his impassioned rant about Ted Cruz during the January government shutdown.

Can he win?

Perhaps, but he has a crowded lane and only a small national profile.

(Jeff Roberson / AP)

JOE BIDEN

Who is he?

Don’t play coy. You know the former vice president, senator from Delaware, and recurring Onion character.

Is he running?

Yes. After a long series of hesitations, Biden announced his campaign on April 25.

Why does he want to run?

Biden has wanted to be president since roughly forever, and he thinks he might be the best bet to win back blue-collar voters and defeat President Trump in 2020. (Trump reportedly agrees.) But Biden seems reluctant to end his career with a primary loss, knows he’s old (he’ll turn 78 right after Election Day 2020), and is possibly out of step with the new Democratic Party.

Who wants him to run?

Biden has established a formidable lead in the Democratic primary. There’s a lot of time left, but his campaign rollout showed that he’s serious and that his support among voters is not as fleeting as detractors hoped.

Can he win the nomination?

Yes. Being Barack Obama’s vice president gave Biden a fresh glow, but his past policy stands and his tendency toward handsiness remain a challenge. We’ve also seen him run for president twice before, and not very effectively.

(Brian Snyder / Reuters)

SETH MOULTON

Who is he?

A third-term congressman from Massachusetts, Moulton graduated from Harvard, then served in the Marines in Iraq.

Is he running?

Yes. He announced his campaign on April 22.

Why does he want to run?

In an interview with BuzzFeed, he said he felt the Democratic Party needs younger leaders and, alluding to his military career, “someone … for whom standing up to a bully like Donald Trump isn’t the biggest challenge he or she has ever faced in life.”

Who wants him to run?

That’s not clear. With his sparkling résumé and movie-star looks, Moulton has grabbed a lot of attention, but he doesn’t have an obviously strong constituency, and a rebellion against Nancy Pelosi’s leadership after the 2018 election fizzled.

Can he win?

It’s hard to say, but his campaign is off to an inauspicious start. Moulton is an untested campaigner outside the House and doesn’t have much of a national profile.

(J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

ERIC SWALWELL

Who is he?

Swalwell, who is 38, is a U.S. representative from California’s Bay Area.

Is he running?

Yes. Swalwell announced his candidacy on April 8 on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Why does he want to run?

Swalwell is running on a gun-control platform. He also says the Democratic Party needs fresh blood. “We can’t count on the same old leaders to solve the same old problems,” he told The Mercury News. “It’s going to take new energy and new ideas and a new confidence to do that.”

Who wants him to run?

Swalwell’s seat on the House Intelligence Committee has made him a prominent Trump persecutor, but it’s still a bit of a mystery.

Can he win the nomination?

No? Let’s go with no.

(Alex Wong / Getty)

MIKE GRAVEL

Who is he?

Gravel, 88, represented Alaska for two terms in the Senate, during which he read the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record and fought against the Vietnam War. These days he’s probably better known for his 2008 presidential campaign.

Is he running?

Yes. His campaign launched on April 8.

Why does he want to run?

Gravel is running to bring attention to his pet issues: direct democracy, nuclear nonproliferation, and a noninterventionist foreign policy.

Who wants him to run?

This is where it gets weird. The committee is the brainchild of three students in college and high school who have basically created a Draft Gravel movement. But Gravel decided he liked the idea and went along with it.

Can he win the nomination?

He initially said he didn’t even want to, though his campaign now says he’s running for real.

What else do we know?

Gravel produced the greatest presidential spot this side of the “Daisy” ad—and then he remade it this cycle.

(Jonathan Bachman / Reuters)

TIM RYAN

Who is he?

The Ohioan is a member of the House, representing Youngstown and America’s greatest city, Akron.

Is he running?

Yes. Ryan announced his plan to run on The View on April 4.

Why does he want to run?

Ryan is a classic Rust Belt Democrat and friend of labor, and he’s concerned about the fate of manufacturing. He is also an outspoken critic of Democratic leadership, mounting a quixotic challenge to Nancy Pelosi in 2017.

Who wants him to run?

Ryan comes from a part of Ohio that traditionally votes Democratic but swung to Trump, and he’d have supporters there.

Can he win the nomination?

Probably not. Members of the House seldom win the nomination; he’s got a small national profile.

What else do we know?

He’s big on meditation.

(mary Altaffer / AP)

KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND

Who is she?

Gillibrand has been a senator from New York since 2009, replacing Hillary Clinton. Before that, she served in the U.S. House.

Is she running?

Yes. She launched her campaign officially on March 17.

Why does she want to run?

Gillibrand has emphasized women’s issues, ranging from sexual harassment in the military and more recent #MeToo stories to equal pay, and her role as a mom is central in her announcement video. Once a fairly conservative Democrat, she has moved left in recent years.

Who wants her to run?

Gillibrand could have fairly broad appeal among mainstream Democratic voters, and she hopes that her time representing upstate New York gives her an advantage with nonurban voters. She has, however, earned the enmity of the Clinton world for her criticisms of Bill.

Can she win the nomination?

Probably not. Her campaign hasn’t managed to gain much traction thus far.

What else do we know?

Just like you, she hated the Game of Thrones finale and is mad online about it.