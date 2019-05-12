Then Iran’s president said that Iran won’t comply with parts of the nuclear accord that the United States abandoned last year unless the other nations still signed on to the deal step up and do their part. The Europeans said they “reject any ultimatums.”

We still don’t know the nature of the intel, which has raised questions about how specific and credible it is. The administration is not letting up the pressure. On Friday evening, the acting defense secretary approved the move of additional military assets to the Middle East. Earlier this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a surprise visit to Baghdad to brief Iraqi leaders on Iranian threats, and on Thursday he said that any Iranian attacks will garner “a swift and decisive U.S. response.”

This week, watch for whether clues emerge about any specific Iranian threats. But the potential for escalation—which could mean leaving the nuclear accord or harassing American troops or assets in the region—remains.

— Gabby Deutch

***

🗓 The Week Ahead in National Security

‣ Monday: Trump hosts Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the White House. (Orbán is waging a war on liberal institutions in Hungary, Franklin Foer reports in a new profile. The U.S. ambassador to Hungary told Foer that Trump “would love to have the situation that Viktor Orbán has.”)

‣ Tuesday: Pompeo meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia. Last week, Trump talked to Putin without mentioning Russia’s interference in American elections. The last U.S.-Putin interaction was notable for what wasn’t said.

‣ Wednesday: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee hosts a hearing with top State Department officials on the future of arms control following the United States’ withdrawal from a Cold War–era treaty limiting nuclear weapons.

‣ Thursday: On this day in 1868, the U.S. Senate voted on the first of 11 articles of impeachment against President Andrew Johnson—and failed to convict him by just one vote. (Want to understand how impeachment affected the “irascible” Johnson? Read Yoni Appelbaum’s case for impeachment.)

‣ Friday: Two years ago today, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller to serve as the special counsel in the Russia investigation. Rosenstein retired from the Department of Justice on Friday. He’s … been through a lot.

***

🌏 Defense & diplomacy

Kim Jong Un breaks a promise he never made: When Trump and Kim met in Vietnam in February, the goal was to avoid precisely the kind of escalation that happened this week. But they left without a deal. Trump didn’t come close to his demands for a nuclear-free North Korea—in fact, Uri Friedman wrote at the time, “they actually seem to be negotiating the conditions under which the United States can live with a nuclear-armed North Korea.”

After North Korea fired what South Korea euphemistically deemed “projectiles” last weekend, Pyongyang followed up by launching short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday. It was the first confirmed North Korean missile test in more than 500 days. On the same day, the United States announced that it had seized a North Korean shipping vessel it claimed was violating international sanctions.