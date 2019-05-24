HHS’s latest move is a flag in the ground for the legal position that executive-branch agencies can’t get out in front of Congress and create rules that go beyond the scope of the law, just because those agencies think it’s the right thing to do.

Barack Obama’s administration took a different position. In late 2016, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a rule that would have put new discrimination protections in place. The rule relates to Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, which forbids discrimination in health care on the basis of “race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.” This is a standard list of categories found in U.S. civil-rights laws, which cover everything from work to education to health care. Once the Affordable Care Act was in place, HHS was responsible for specifying how it interpreted these provisions, and how they would be enforced. The department’s final rule took an expansive view of what “sex discrimination” actually is, taking it to include gender identity and abortion.

Progressive activists cheered this as a significant step forward for women and LGBTQ people. Conservative critics saw the rule as agency overreach, however: an attempt by nonelected officials to establish protections that went beyond the intentions of Congress when it wrote and passed the ACA. Soon after the Obama rule was issued, these sections were enjoined by a federal court, and never went into effect.

Since the late 1980s, a body of case law about the meaning of “sex discrimination” has been building. In recent years, progressive legal advocates have pushed a relatively novel theory that it should cover discrimination on the basis of gender identity, which would protect transgender and nonbinary people. Several legal bodies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, have agreed with this theory, and under Obama, HHS—along with a number of other departments—embraced that stance. HHS’s final rule on discrimination specified that health-care providers could not discriminate against people based on gender identity or past termination of pregnancy.

Shortly before the department’s ruling on Section 1557 was set to go into effect, however, a Texas judge issued a nationwide injunction on those specific provisions of the rule, preventing them from being enforced. Soon after, President Donald Trump took office. His administration set about rescinding a series of Obama-era agency rulings on LGBTQ discrimination, including at the Department of Education and the Department of Justice. In subsequent litigation on the Affordable Care Act rule, HHS signaled that it would take a similar position. As Roger Severino, the director of the Office for Civil Rights at HHS, noted in a call with reporters on Friday, the administration took the position that “discrimination on the basis of sex does not include gender identity and termination of pregnancy.”