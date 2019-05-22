Trump Should Be Thanking Him: The president has turned on his former lawyer, Don McGahn, in recent weeks. But instead of being angry, reports Peter Nicholas, he should be grateful: “McGahn’s service may have been more valuable to Trump than he realizes—it could even wind up prolonging his presidency.”

— Elaine Godfrey

Snapshot

President Trump holds up a stat sheet related to the Mueller report as he speaks in the Rose Garden on Wednesday. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

Trump Was Right Not to Sign the Christchurch Call (Graeme Wood)

“The [pledge] was written with deliberate, strategic vagueness, so that an expression like freedom of expression can be taken to mean whatever a signatory wishes it to mean. But that vagueness poses risks, and if there is any chance that signing on would make the U.S. seem to endorse a French or Kiwi version of free expression, we should stay away.” → Read on.

A call to End the Priesthood Reveals a Deep Misunderstanding of Catholicism (Robert Sirico)

“By all means, renew the priesthood—it is sorely and embarrassingly in need of a radical renewal. But to call for its wholesale abolition is to call for the abolition of the Church itself. The Church cannot be reduced to the clergy, to be sure, but Catholicism is not the Church without its priests.” → Read on.

There’s More to College Than Getting Into College (David Coleman)

“According to a 2014 study by Gallup and Purdue University, only 3 percent of students have the kind of transformative experience in college that fosters personal success and happiness. Three percent. Even as the pressure of college admissions haunts students throughout their adolescence, whispering premature anxiety into questions of what to learn and how to spend time, the admissions process as we know it often misses the heart of the matter: What kind of education is really worth investing in?” → Read on.

