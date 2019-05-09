Fractured Foundation: Polls show that the ambitious, progressive policies of Democratic presidential candidates trying to push the party further to the left could jeopardize the electoral coalition Democrats built in 2018, writes Ronald Brownstein. “Such prized progressive ideas as a government-run single-payer health-care system, tuition-free public college, and significantly higher top marginal income-tax rates hold the potential to starkly divide Democrats along racial lines.”

Oil and Gas: A new report by the International Monetary Fund found that in 2017, governments around the world collectively subsidized fossil fuels by $5.2 trillion. The report suggests that if only government cut those subsidies, carbon emissions would drop. But such a straightforward fix might not even be possible.

What Children Fear: Fifty-seven percent of teens worry a mass shooting will happen in their school, according to a Pew Research Center survey, and in the 2017–2018 school year, more than 4.1 million students participated in lockdowns or lockdown drills. When was the last time kids have been so afraid, and “so regularly prompted to imagine their own suffering?”

Viktor Orbán’s War on Intellect

Hungary’s authoritarian President Viktor Orbán has systematically clamped down on the country’s universities, limiting funding and installing political allies to tighten control. However, one university has notably resisted Orbán’s reach: Central European University (CEU), a private institution founded by the billionaire George Soros. In The Atlantic’s June issue, Franklin Foer explores Orbán’s war against academic freedom:

And so, for much of the past two years, CEU has been the barricades of a civilizational struggle, where liberalism would mount a defense against right-wing populism. The fate of the university was a test of whether liberalism had the tactical savvy and emotional fortitude to beat back its new ideological foe. → Read on.

Snapshot

A supporter of the president listens during a Trump-campaign rally in Panama City, Florida, on May 8, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

Ideas From The Atlantic

New York Seeks Trump’s Tax Returns—And Supports Impeachment (Jed Shugerman)

“Americans should be wary of changing our laws too abruptly just to investigate Trump. When the last law is down, as Robert Bolt wrote, the devil may turn round on you, and where would you hide?” → Read on.

Why Surveillance Is the Climate Change of the Internet (Derek Thompson)

“Democracy requires the informed participation of adult citizens. Surveillance capitalism demands the uninformed half-consent of consumers pressing ‘Okay!’ on privacy disclosures they cannot possibly read or understand.” → Read on.