Anti-anti-anti-protestors: Pennsylvania state House Democrat Brian Sims faced criticism last week for posting a video of himself confronting an anti-abortion protestor outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic. Many health-care centers actually discourage such counter-protests, which “they see as counterproductive to patient safety,” reports Elaine Godfrey.

Another One?: Montana Governor Steve Bullock thinks there’s still room for him in the 2020 field. Most people haven’t of him, and he isn’t likely to meet the donation threshold for the first debate next month. But he’s hoping to lean into a distinction no one else can: Bullock would be the rare Democratic presidential candidate who’s won an election in a Trump state.

An Oral History of Trump’s Bigotry

Donald Trump’s name first appeared in The New York Times in a 1973 story about accusations of bigotry against him. He’s stuck with that winning formula ever since.

Read this oral history of Trump’s racism and intolerance from the June issue of The Atlantic:

Barbara Res, a construction manager in the early 1980s, recalled: “We met with the architect to go over the elevator-cab interiors at Trump Tower, and there were little dots next to the numbers. Trump asked what the dots were, and the architect said, “It’s braille.” Trump was upset by that. He said, “Get rid of it.” The architect said, “I’m sorry; it’s the law.” This was before the Americans With Disabilities Act, but New York City had a law. Trump’s exact words were: “No blind people are going to live in this building.”

Snapshot

“IAAF Firefighters for Biden” listen as former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Ideas From The Atlantic

How to Really Honor the Troops (Andrew Exum)

“Portions of the public believe our men and women in uniform are unnecessarily held to unfair standards and laws, and so when a war crime is committed, it is not the fault of the officer or enlisted serviceman who committed the crime but rather the laws themselves. But here’s what happens when the public believes such things.” → Read on.

I’m the Longest-Serving Republican in the Iowa Legislature, and I’m Switching Parties (Andy McKean)

“I might have limped along—attempting to work within my caucus for what I felt was best for the people I represent—if it hadn’t been for another factor. With the 2020 presidential election looming on the horizon, I felt, as a Republican, that I needed to be able to support the standard-bearer of the party. Unfortunately, that is something I’m unable to do.” → Read on.

Trump Is Angry That the FBI Won’t Endorse His Theory of Victimhood (David Frum)

“So long as the FBI retains its integrity, Trump feels unsafe. He cannot close the case, because he keeps hearing scratching sounds from inside. He cannot move on, because he keeps looking back in fear. His next move? He’s already telegraphing it: another attack on the independence of law enforcement.” → Read on.