‣ The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in April, exceeding expectations, and the national unemployment rate shrank to 3.6 percent, the lowest rate since 1969.

Trump-Putin (Again): President Donald Trump said he discussed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an hour-long phone call today. However, Trump says he didn’t warn Putin not to meddle in the upcoming 2020 elections: “We didn’t discuss that,” he told reporters.

It’s Infrastructure Week (Again): But this time it’s not a joke. Sometime in the past two years, the Trump administration’s focus on Infrastructure Week has become an internet meme and a symbol of the president’s inability to stay on message. But this week’s infrastructure meeting at the White House between Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer seemed to indicate a promising start, writes Elaina Plott.

A Glutton for Punishing?: The use of sanctions has exploded in the 21st century: As of today, the United States has 7,967 sanctions in place on individuals, companies, and entire foreign governments across the globe. But while sanctions are useful for making American enemies’ lives more difficult, experts worry their overuse brings long-term risks.