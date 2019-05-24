Read: How Tom Steyer built the biggest political machine you’ve never heard of

Steyer has put $80 million of his own money into Need to Impeach, and says he’s ready to do even more (new TV ads began circulating just last week). Need to Impeach reports roughly 30,000 new people sign the petition on the group’s website every day. Steyer was in Washington this week to speak at the Center for American Progress’s Ideas Conference. A few hours after Trump stormed out of an infrastructure meeting with Pelosi and other Democrats, I sat down with Steyer to talk about where he believes the impeachment fight stands. Our conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Edward-Isaac Dovere: You’ve been organizing and advertising around impeachment for a year and a half. The issue reached more of a turning point this week among House Democrats, but Pelosi doesn’t seem to be budging.

Steyer: We have won the argument. Period. It’s impossible to ignore. We said for a year and a half that he obstructed justice and that he’s corrupt. It turns out that he obstructed justice and that he’s corrupt. And we’ve said that it’s urgent to get him out because his behavior will deteriorate, and if you normalize this behavior—corruption and a complete absence of oversight—you have made him a king, and you’ve made every president a king from here on out. If you do nothing, you’re actually not doing nothing. You’re setting the precedent.

Dovere: The logical breakdown here seems to be how Democrats argue that Trump is unfit for the presidency and is violating the Constitution, but also that he should not be impeached. What do you make of that?

Steyer: To me there’s a deep question here. This is a crisis. We have a lawless president who is—and I hope you quote me—spitting on the Constitution and the U.S. Congress. And the question is: Are you going to do anything about it? That’s the only question. There’s no question about what he’s doing. We said it a year and a half ago. We won the argument.

Dovere: If Democrats go ahead with impeachment, and the end result is that Trump is re-elected in 2020, wouldn’t that be the worst outcome for you?

Steyer: That’s not a fair question. How did that work? What happened to make that happen? You can’t say, ‘Tell me what happens, it’s 2020 and a meteor has hit earth.’ How did that happen?

Dovere: The argument is that Democrats will get consumed by talking about Trump and it would drown out talk about health care, jobs, and other policies.

Steyer: One of the things we’ve been saying is, just do it. Get it over this year, and you have all next year to talk about health care and all that stuff.

Dovere: The argument coming out of the Democratic leadership in the House is that they won the majority by not talking about Trump, and instead talking about health care and all those other issues.