A forgotten mass shooting in a small town: A year ago, the small Texas town of Santa Fe was rocked by a school shooting that left 10 students dead. By and large, the town has faded from the public consciousness—and that’s how most residents say they prefer it.

A bipartisan friendship: When Norman Mineta, now 87, was imprisoned in a Japanese internment camp during World War II, he ended up befriending a local Boy Scout named Alan Simpson, also now 87. Decades later, the two of them worked across the political aisle—and across both houses of Congress—to pass the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which formally apologized for Japanese internment.

James Carroll has a stunning proposition for the future of the Catholic Church: Abolish the priesthood.

My five years in the priesthood, even in its most liberal wing, gave me a fetid taste of this caste system. Clericalism, with its cult of secrecy, its theological misogyny, its sexual repressiveness, and its hierarchical power based on threats of a doom-laden afterlife, is at the root of Roman Catholic dysfunction. The clerical system’s obsession with status thwarts even the merits of otherwise good priests and distorts the Gospels’ message of selfless love, which the Church was established to proclaim. Clericalism is both the underlying cause and the ongoing enabler of the present Catholic catastrophe. I left the priesthood 45 years ago, before knowing fully what had soured me, but clericalism was the reason.

A security guard walks the atrium of the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., designed by the renowned architect I. M. Pei, who died Thursday at age 102.

Can Trump Call In the Troops to Deport Immigrants? (Stephen I. Vladeck)

“Lawsuits will certainly challenge Trump’s invocation of the Insurrection Act to assist in immigration enforcement … But the text of the statute would seem to be on the president’s side—underscoring just how broad the power is that Congress has delegated to the president.” → Read on.

The Legacy of ‘Broken Windows’ Lives on in Infamy (Annika Neklason)

“‘Consider a building with a few broken windows,’ wrote James Q. Wilson, a government professor at Harvard University, and George L. Kelling, a criminal-justice professor at Rutgers University, in a 1982 article for The Atlantic … Kelling died this week; Wilson, in 2012.” → Read on.

The Case for a Permanent Anti-war Movement (Conor Friedersdorf)

“The best insurance against a catastrophic war of choice, now and going forward, is a permanent anti-war movement that opposes all illegal or imprudent wars, insisting on public debates and congressional votes, no matter how small the conflict.” → Read on.

