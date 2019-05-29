+ Work at the White House came to a standstill while Mueller was at the podium this morning, Peter Nicholas reports from the West Wing. Their obsession comes from Trump himself, who has tweeted twice as much about Mueller’s investigation as he has about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of his prime political foes. Following Mueller’s statement, Trump tweeted once more: “There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed!”

— Olivia Paschal and Madeleine Carlisle

Snapshot

Benjamin Edmunds, 10, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, spells a word out on his palm as he competes in the third round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

Ideas From The Atlantic

Robert Mueller Wishes You’d Read His Report (Ken White)

“Mueller is a man out of time. This is the age of alternatively factual tweets and sound bites; he’s a by-the-book throwback who expects Americans to read and absorb carefully worded 400-page reports. Has he met us?” → Read on.

Clarence Thomas Knows Nothing of My Work (Adam Cohen)

“Thomas used the history of eugenics misleadingly, and in ways that could dangerously distort the debate over abortion.” → Read on.

House Democrats Have More Potent Options Than Impeachment (Daniel Hemel and Eric Posner)

“House Democrats, however, have an ace up their sleeve. Actually, a pair of aces: the power to shut down the government and the power to trigger a debt default.” → Read on.

Full of Fire and Fury, Signifying Nothing (David A. Graham)

“Tell-alls about Donald Trump’s administration feel increasingly obsolete. What more can we learn about a president who is already so heavily exposed?” → Read on.

